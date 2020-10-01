Even before it was officially announced that Amy Coney Barrett would be nominated to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Vanity Fair and New York Times Magazine contributing writer Vanessa Grigoriadis attacked her mothering skills, comparing her to the Kardashians and accusing her of lying about how much she spends with her seven children.

And if there aren't enough hours in the day for her to work and mother those kids, when she portrays herself as a home-centered Catholic who puts family over career, isn't she telling a lie? — Vanessa Grigoriadis (@vanessagrigor) September 26, 2020

Grigoriadis wasn’t the only liberal who went after Barrett’s family life.

Dana Houle, a self-described political consultant to Democrats, questioned whether Barrett’s adoption of two children from Haiti was somehow not completely above board in a tweet that he subsequently deleted after a barrage of criticism.

“Would it matter if her kids were scooped up by ultra-religious Americans, or Americans who weren’t scrupulous intermediaries & the kids were taken when there was family in Haiti? I dunno. I think it does, but maybe it doesn’t, or shouldn’t.”

And then there was Boston University’s Ibram Kendi, who compared Barrett to “white colonizers” for adopting black children in a couple of tweets on Saturday.

Some White colonizers "adopted" Black children. They "civilized" these "savage" children in the "superior" ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity. https://t.co/XBE9rRnoqq — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 26, 2020

“And whether this is Barrett or not is not the point. It is a belief too many White people have: if they have or adopt a child of color, then they can’t be racist,” he said.

The post Kendi was responding to had a photo not of Barrett, but of Barrett’s sister, Carrie, holding two children in Haiti, neither of which were Barrett’s adopted children. He doubled down on the claim nevertheless.

This must mean that Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise, Madonna, and other Hollywood stars that have adopted black children are also white colonizers and possibly racist for doing so.

With Barrett’s confirmation hearings scheduled to start on October 12, there is little doubt that the attacks from the media and the Democrats will only intensify as they try to derail her nomination in the face of a Republican-controlled Senate that should have the votes to confirm her.

