OAN Newsroom – Former FBI Director James Comey tried his best to defend the 2016-2017 Crossfire Hurricane investigation as the Senate Judiciary Committee looked for answers regarding the probe’s origins.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Comey attempted to back up the bureau’s unfounded look into ties between the President and Russia by claiming the investigation was “essential.”
However, Senate Republicans, including committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C), believe Crossfire Hurricane was a failed attempt to undermine the President and his candidacy.
Graham demanded accountability for the multiple errors in the Steele dossier, including calls for surveillance conducted on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.
This is an excerpt from One America News.
Sen. Graham: "Knowing then what you know now — would you still have signed the warrant application against Carter Page?"
Comey: "No, I would have wanted a much more complete understanding…"pic.twitter.com/m7NpZqq0tM
— Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) September 30, 2020
