Democrat Beto O’Rourke tried to get the upper hand late Friday, mocking the gradual reopening of the Texas economy from coronavirus shutdowns as “Dangerous, dumb and weak.”

But at least two Texas Republicans weren’t having it.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Sen. Ted Cruz each fired back at O’Rourke, the former congressman from El Paso who failed to unseat Cruz in 2018 and then ran an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

Is this the new Dem slogan? https://t.co/mxQ0qDOKXZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2020

And yes, he’s talking to all Texans, not just our governor. Governor Abbott can’t force anyone to go back to work. Texans are choosing to do that, despite what people like Beto scream from their ivory towers. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 23, 2020