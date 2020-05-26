Democrat Beto O’Rourke tried to get the upper hand late Friday, mocking the gradual reopening of the Texas economy from coronavirus shutdowns as “Dangerous, dumb and weak.”
But at least two Texas Republicans weren’t having it.
Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Sen. Ted Cruz each fired back at O’Rourke, the former congressman from El Paso who failed to unseat Cruz in 2018 and then ran an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination.
Dangerous, dumb and weak. https://t.co/dJMTRh6KIV
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 23, 2020
Is this the new Dem slogan? https://t.co/mxQ0qDOKXZ
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2020
And yes, he’s talking to all Texans, not just our governor. Governor Abbott can’t force anyone to go back to work. Texans are choosing to do that, despite what people like Beto scream from their ivory towers.
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 23, 2020
Comment by sotheseedsofliberty2
Posted in ‘You ain’t black’ if you vote for Trump, Biden says May 26, 07:18
Comment by sotheseedsofliberty2
Posted in ‘You ain’t black’ if you vote for Trump, Biden says May 26, 06:39
Comment by PatriotUSA
Posted in Jeff Sessions Failed His Biggest Test But He Wants Voters To Trust Him Again May 26, 05:44
Comment by PatriotUSA
Posted in 30K more registered voters than eligible voters in Detroit May 26, 05:40
Comment by PatriotUSA
Posted in The Hunting of the President May 26, 05:35