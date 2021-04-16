Dr. Anthony Fauci angrily slapped down Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for repeatedly asking when COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted so Americans could “get back their liberty back.”
“We’re not talking about liberties. We’re talking about a pandemic that has killed 560,000 Americans,” the top pandemic doctor said at a House hearing Thursday, his voice tinged with anger.
Jordan had complained that measures to limit the spread of coronavirus were stretching on for too long.
“You’re indicating liberty and freedoms,” Fauci told the Ohio congressman, ditching his usual professorial calm demeanor. “I look at it as a public health measure to prevent people from dying and going to the hospital.”
Fauci and Jordan sparred during an afternoon House subcommittee hearing on the pandemic that also included Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
Both doctors applauded the U.S. vaccination effort so far, despite the temporarily halt in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over concerns about rare but potentially dangerous blood clots in the brain.
But Fauci and Walensky warned that the pandemic is far from over, and revealed to lawmakers that infections are spreading at an unacceptably fast rate.
Republicans spent most of the hearing attacking various restrictions that are still in effect in some states to keep a lid on the pandemic as more contagious variants spread across the country.
Jordan repeatedly demanded that Fauci offer a specific date when all restrictions would be lifted, or offer benchmarks that would allow officials to lift gathering restrictions and mask mandates.
“Are we going to be here two years from now wearing masks?” Jordan asked.
“You’re ranting again,” Fauci shot back.
GOP lawmakers also repeatedly tried to change the subject to the surge of undocumented immigrants at the southern border with Mexico.
“I’m not an expert on border policy,” Fauci dryly responded to a question from Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) about whether the northern border with Canada should be reopened.
As the “vaccines” are more widely administered and the vaccine death toll rises the juice has been outright banned in at least one nation and “paused” for an indeterminate period in many other locations.
It seems stupid to risk your life taking a quickly manufactured concoction, deadly in more instances all the time (that clinical tests showed has a less than 13% effective rate and still leaves you vulnerable to infection and able to transmit to others) to prevent a flu that has a 99.98% survival rate.
Street druggies do this type of stuff to “get high”and the desperation of normal folks to act this way is fear driven by the corrupt media and .gov fear mongering to delete civil rights.
There is no scientific/clinical evidence that non-symptomatic persons can transmit the covid-19 agent.
Especially when we see those getting the vaccine, STILL CATCHING COVID…
“I look at it as a public health measure to prevent people from dying and going to the hospital.” Yep, Fauci, you are so concerned about the spread of Covid, your mouth is shut when it comes to all of the illegal aliens, with covid, crossing our border and all of the illegal alien kids packed together, like sardines in a can, some of whom have covid. Dr. Fauci is a total fraud!!!!
Good point… HE IS NOT JUST SILENT< but with his silence is CONDONING THE literal bringing in of HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of infected folks, that are then WITH NO FAN FAIR< being literally THROWN into the american heartland, where they can spread the virus far and wide…
The sky is falling, the sky is falling.
Fauci and the democraps just can’t face the fact they are losing their control.
Isn’t it interesting that the one vaccine causing the problems was NOT approved for use when Trump was in office.
Eat crow all you skeptics that swore you would never take a vaccine “developed by Trump”. Hope you enjoy the J&J contribution
Fauci is a tool of Communist China and their WHO Comrades for abetting the destruction of what is left of our Republic. What better way of accomplishing this dastardly deed than by ruining our economy.
Looks like trolls have been woked.
the spike is relatve to the OPEN BORDER BIDEN ADMINISTRATION.
PERIOD DOT END OF STORY
I thought it was a surge.. OPPS i am gonna get AOC mad.
Falsey is a foney. His mind and mouth tell us he got his degree on the internet and missed a lot of classes—he has no class. As for maXI-PAD-waters we know where she is coming from, and she belongs back in the ghetto. Another classless demoncrat.