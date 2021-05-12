ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Yankees are dealing with a COVID outbreak on their coaching and support staff, with three confirmed cases.

Third base coach Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits and an unspecified support staff member tested positive, the team announced Tuesday.

All three cases are considered “breakthrough positives,” since they had been fully vaccinated.

Manager Aaron Boone said there are other staff members and coaches “still pending,’’ and some staff members had been sent home. Nevin was under quarantine in Tampa.

Yankees’ COVID outbreak: Everything we know so far | More positive tests, ‘breakthrough’ cases coming?

There might be more: Pitching coach Matt Blake was absent from Tuesday’s game. Bullpen coach Mike Harkey handled his duties, visiting reliever Jonathan Loaisiga on the mound in the seventh inning. Mario Garza, a player development coordinator with minor-league managing experience, handled first base coach duties while bench coach. Bench coach Carlos Mendoza served as third base coach.

Which vaccine did they get? Staff from Montefiore Medical Center administered the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to players, staff and coaches at Yankee Stadium on April 7. However, it’s possible the Yankees’ confirmed positives weren’t vaccinated that day and that they received different brand shots.

