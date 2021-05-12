ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Yankees are dealing with a COVID outbreak on their coaching and support staff, with three confirmed cases.
Third base coach Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits and an unspecified support staff member tested positive, the team announced Tuesday.
All three cases are considered “breakthrough positives,” since they had been fully vaccinated.
Manager Aaron Boone said there are other staff members and coaches “still pending,’’ and some staff members had been sent home. Nevin was under quarantine in Tampa.
– Read more at the NY Post
Yankees’ COVID outbreak: Everything we know so far | More positive tests, ‘breakthrough’ cases coming?
There might be more: Pitching coach Matt Blake was absent from Tuesday’s game. Bullpen coach Mike Harkey handled his duties, visiting reliever Jonathan Loaisiga on the mound in the seventh inning. Mario Garza, a player development coordinator with minor-league managing experience, handled first base coach duties while bench coach. Bench coach Carlos Mendoza served as third base coach.
Which vaccine did they get? Staff from Montefiore Medical Center administered the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to players, staff and coaches at Yankee Stadium on April 7. However, it’s possible the Yankees’ confirmed positives weren’t vaccinated that day and that they received different brand shots.
– Read more at NJ.com
Comment by Scruffy_USN_Retired
Posted in Defiance: Liz Cheney says Trump and GOP backers threaten democracy May 12, 08:03
Comment by backpacker
Posted in ENOUGH! Plano Motorist Erupts Over BLM Mob Stopping Traffic May 12, 08:03
Comment by PatriotUSA
Posted in Bringing his baggage May 12, 07:10
Comment by Scruffy_USN_Retired
Posted in Fed-up public confronting far-left mobs, and everybody has a gun May 12, 06:21
Comment by Scruffy_USN_Retired
Posted in Biden to release $350 billion to states and local governments May 12, 06:13