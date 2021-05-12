Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a joint statement tonight (Tuesday) at the end of a security assessment they conducted at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said, “The IDF has attacked hundreds of terrorist targets. We eliminated dozens of terrorists, including senior commanders. We bombed headquarters, demolished buildings and towers. We continue to attack with all our might.”

“Hamas and Islamic Jihad have paid, and will pay a very heavy price for, their aggression – their blood is on their heads,” Netanyahu added.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that “the IDF has been working with the Shin Bet … for the last 24 hours to conduct hundreds of attacks in Gaza. There are a lot of targets in the pipeline – this is just the beginning.”

“I know the Gaza arena, the terrorist organizations have been hit hard and will continue to be damaged by their foolish decision to shoot into Israeli territory. We will restore peace and security and do so in the long run. I met the heads of the authorities in the [Gaza] envelope, who give their full backing to the move – and so do all the citizens of Israel. The IDF, I would like to remind you, guard and protect everyone – Jews and Arabs alike, and I call on all citizens of Israel – it is time to act responsibly and avoid mutual violence and violence in general.

“I, the Prime Minister and the entire political echelon support all the security forces and the IDF under the leadership of the Chief of Staff. They can do their job as needed, they do a great job and they can continue.

“I would like to say to the leaders of the countries of the world – there is no sovereign state that would receive fire on its citizens and population centers. We do not accept that either. We have the right and the duty to act – so we do. I would like to express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, to wish the wounded a recovery and to ask all Israeli citizens – keep the Homefront Command guidelines, they do save lives and we should not underestimate the situation we are in. We will all be united, strong and determined,” Gantz concluded.

