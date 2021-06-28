Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is blaming the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal – reached by a bipartisan negotiation group of 21 United States senators – on a lack of racial diversity.
Instead of mentioning how the Democrats’ proposed $1.9 trillion infrastructure bill was laden with far-Left tax-spending social programs that had nothing to do infrastructure, the New York congresswoman claimed that the deal was only able to be reached by excluding racial minorities and their concerns.
“[The] lack of diversity [amongst Senate infrastructure negotiators] – that’s how you get the GOP on board,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Thursday, according to Fox News.
Her complaint was waged shortly after her Tuesday charge that the position of a Republican minority should not have been allowed in opposition to the Democrats’ “voting rights” bill.
Targeting whiteness
Ocasio-Cortez reached her Twitter followers with a clear image that included photos of a white president, Joe Biden, next to another shot of an all-white group consisting of 10 of the 21 Senate negotiators.
“The diversity of this ‘bipartisan coalition’ pretty perfectly conveys which communities get centered – and which get left behind when leaders prioritize bipartisan deal-making over inclusive lawmaking (which prioritizes delivering the most impact possible for the most people),” AOC’s tweet reads.
The Puerto Rican American charged that the bipartisan infrastructure deal did not go far enough to the Left – and that it should be more “inclusive.”
She went further to accuse the GOP of intentionally stalling Democrats’ campaign to move the nation over to the far-Left while in power.
“Wow, who could have possibly predicted that Senate Republicans were wasting months of a Dem majority’s precious time negotiating in bad faith just to suddenly renege on a bipartisan agreement w/ new, mercurial demands after doing exactly the same w/ the Jan 6th commission,” AOC quipped in another tweet, according to Business Insider.
AOC wants Democrats to take full charge of things because she believes that a radicalized Left agenda represents the will of America.
“This is why a bipartisan pkg alone isn’t acceptable – the exclusion & denial of our communities is what DC bipartisan deals require ” the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist argued in another tweet.” That’s how you get [the] GOP on board – don’t do much/any for the working class & low income, or women, or poc [people of color] communities, or unions, etc. We must do more.”
Ocasio-Cortez then indicated that Democrats negligently stood by as their so-called inclusive agenda on the taxpayers’ dime was minimized.
“That’s why folks can sometimes come across as careless when saying ‘well isn’t something better than nothing?” AOC’s Twitter thread continues. “For many communities, their not having a seat at the table is a precondition for bipartisan deals to work in the 1st place & that’s not only seen as normal, but valued.”
AOC- you don’t speak for me
Just days after receiving backlash for saying “call me radical” when ripping the filibuster once Republicans blocked Democrats’ voting rights bill – which claims that requiring voters to show identification is racist – more outcry was waged against the congresswoman following her latest rant.
“Looking forward to your upcoming Instagram live where you explain why $0 in infrastructure investment is better than $1.25 trillion, actually,” one Twitter commenter wrote.
She was then called out for concentrating on politicians’ race, rather than their ideas.
“You only care about the skin tones involved – it really isn’t important and makes you a racist,” another Twitter user replied. “What matters is the skills, ability and the qualifications of the people involved to do the job. In this case, however, they’re incompetent, as well as not very diverse.”
AOC avoided showing wither the 11 other Senate members not shown in her photos – eight Democrats and three Republicans – were white or minorities.
The fiery Democrat is making it clear that she has zero tolerance for most things white, as she ridiculed Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) for naming his dog Theo – in honor of the former white Republican President Theodore Roosevelt.
Not so fast …
The cost of the still-expensive infrastructure bill will partially be paid through the Biden administration repurposing unemployment insurance funds and by enforcing IRS rules more strictly, but former GOP Senate aide Brian Riedl – who currently serves as a budget expert for the conservative Manhattan Institute – wonders how long Republicans will go along with Biden’s deceptive spending.
“It seems like the momentum in the Republican caucus is to abandon this deal,” Riedl told the Business Insider. “The fact they feel lied to and misled by the president gives them a pretty clear justification for pulling out.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham (D-S.C.) was disturbed that Biden had the audacity to essentially try to force two bills through as one.
“[M]ost Republicans could not have known [that Biden would tie the two bills together], Graham told Politico on Friday. “There’s no way. You look like a [expletive] idiot now.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
