TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Associated Press Breaking News Update
U.S. House Speaker Nancy arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island that is claimed by China in 25 years.
’s visit has triggered increased tensions between China and the United States. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, to be annexed by force if necessary, and views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty.
China had warned of “resolute and strong measures” if went ahead with the trip. The Biden administration did not explicitly urge her to call it off, while seeking to assure Beijing it would not signal any change in U.S. policy on Taiwan.
<center> ———————————— </center>
<h3>Pelosi visits Malaysian parliament ahead of expected Taiwan visit</h3>
(EFE).- The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, visited Malaysia’s parliament on Tuesday amid expectations she will depart for Taiwan later in the day, despite China’s warnings.
Pelosi entered parliament dressed in a pink suit and flanked by her team at midday local time (04:00 GMT), on the second stop on her Asia tour, having been to Singapore Monday.
According to the Malaysian news agency Bernama, Pelosi was to have lunch Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, after landing in the morning from Singapore, where on Monday she spoke with leader Lee Hsien Loong about Taiwan and the war in Ukraine, among other issues.
The Democrat’s Asia tour, which also includes stops in South Korea and Japan, is overshadowed by the expectation that she will travel to Taiwan, which it would be the first trip by a House speaker since 1997.
Although neither the White House nor Pelosi’s delegation, which is traveling accompanied by a team of congressmen, have confirmed it, Taiwanese media reported Tuesday that she is expected to land at Taipei Songshan Airport on Tuesday night, around 10.20 pm local time (14:20 GMT).
Taiwanese news outlets United Daily News, Liberty Times and China Times cite anonymous sources confirming she will spend Tuesday night in Taiwan and will remain there on Wednesday.
Pelosi, who has a long history of criticizing Beijing, particularly on human rights issues, and her rumored visit to Taiwan, has raised tension between the world’s two leading economies in one of their worst periods in decades.
China’s United Nations envoy Zhang Jun warned Monday that the visit would undermine relations between Beijing and Washington.
If Pelosi goes to Taipei, the “US has to bear all the serious consequences arising thereof,” he warned, despite being reminded by journalists that her agenda is not designed by the US State Department and that the executive and legislative branches are independent.
“China is fully prepared to respond. If the US insists on making the visit, China will take firm and strong measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.
For its part, Taiwan, an island that in principle the US would defend in the event of an attack by China, although Washington maintains an ambiguous position on the matter, increased its alert level for combat, CNA, the official news agency of the island reported Tuesday.
China claims sovereignty over the island and has considers Taiwan a rebel province that it has not ruled out force in order to reunify with.
Taiwan, with whom the US does not maintain official relations, is one of the main sources of conflict between China and the US, mainly because Washington is the main supplier of weapons to the island and would be its greatest military ally in the event of war with Beijing. EFE
© 2022 EFE News Services (U.S.) Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Self-appointed diplomat.
But she can’t accomplish anything worthwhile here at home.
The Vulture has landed, no longer happy with foweling her own nest here in America ,she will attempt to whitewash the Taiwanese who will get plenty of whitewash in their eyes when they look up to see her circling for a dump. I’m sure all the fortune cookies she opens there will have to be censored for the truth. Her befuddled 82 year old brain, like Joe’s keeps telling her she is fit to run for President in 2024. This trip is just the opening salvo,,or salivation. The Chinese on their part will act to save face,,,,,,It;s too late for PElosi to save hers at 82. No amount of Botox can remove the wrinkles on her forehead or the distorted wrinkled brain waves inside her head.
When i heard she was going i was wondering. WHAT THE HELL FOR???
48 motel rooms for her band of sychophants on our tax dollar.
this country is so backasswards it is not even funny anymore.
I have to be careful here. Sometimes it’s hard to see the downside.
I do think everyone has missed the point of this trip. She’s probably not going to be Speaker after the election and then she will retire. So now she must set up her after retirement income from the Chinese.
Why would we send one of our most corrupt politicians to represent this country in an ambassadorial position? I guess the tree is as rotten as its fruit