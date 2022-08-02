If you are enjoying the economic misery that is the sneak preview of the climate cult’s Green Raw Deal, you may shortly be ecstatic. The state media is reporting the Biden Administration is threatening to protect public health by declaring a “climate emergency.”

Unable to work with a Congress controlled by his Democratic Party, the president is said to be poised to use his “pen and phone” to foist socialism and collectivism upon the citizenry so government can control the weather and lower temperatures by a degree or two. If not, we’ll all be dead in less than twelve years. (Or is it in less than a decade?) How the U.S. government can control the climate when it can’t control communist China’s emissions remains unexplained; nonetheless, the far-Left lunatic fringe of the climate cult may well continue to carry the day within the Democratic Party and finally throw America’s prosperity and liberty into the proverbial volcano to appease goddess Gaia.

On their end, rather than expressing their outrage that the executive branch is arrogating the constitutionally enumerated powers and prerogatives of the separate, equal, legislative branch of government, Congressional Democrats are happy to cheer him on, lest in the mid-term elections they be held to account by the voters for providing the coup de grace to our economy. Given their already dreadful performance and declining poll numbers, the Democratic Congress is better off blaming Mr. Biden’s kamikaze presidency, though the efficacy of doing so is a matter of infinitesimal political benefit. But something is better than nothing.

Well, except in the case of a climate emergency declaration. It will distract from and exacerbate the economic pain and its concomitant physical harm and emotional strain caused by the inflation fueled by the obstinance and profligacy of this feckless Leftist administration and its lackey congress. Yet, unlike Bill Clinton who professed to feel Americans’ pain, the current crop of Democrats doesn’t give a rat’s rip about you and yours – except for your vote, of course. Thus, as the mid-terms impend, it’s time to summon the spinmeisters.

Courtesy of the Bright daily newsletter, we find this gem culled from the White House blog:

“What is a recession? While some maintain that two consecutive quarters of falling real GDP constitute a recession, that is neither the official definition nor the way economists evaluate the state of the business cycle. Instead, both official determinations of recessions and economists’ assessment of economic activity are based on a holistic look at the data—including the labor market, consumer and business spending, industrial production, and incomes. Based on these data, it is unlikely that the decline in GDP in the first quarter of this year – even if followed by another GDP decline in the second quarter – indicates a recession.”

Voila! The recession isn’t a recession!

Yet, what else can one expect from a Democratic Party whose policies aren’t conducive to the promotion and protection of liberty, prosperity, and security; and who must resort to redefining words to “reimagine” reality and keep their dwindling number of voters on board for more of the same misery?

It won’t work. The real policy emergency is inflation. And a recession by any other name remains a recession. The pain is palpable and pervasive. Every waking minute of the day and night, people are seeing prices soaring; mortgage rates rising; their real wages declining; retirement accounts shrinking; and their pursuits of happiness constricting. Yet, every waking minute of the day and night, the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats are giving lip service, if that, to the concrete ravages of inflation while concocting ever more ways to foist their climate cult alarmists’ radical, irresponsible transition to the implementation of green energy technologies that is exacerbating Americans’ economic pain. It is a disconnecting between the sovereign citizenry and their Democratic congressional servants; and the principle behind its rectification comes, ironically, from the lips of a legendary leader of that party.

The late Democratic Speaker of the House, Thomas “Tip” O’Neill (D-Mass.) warned members, Democrat and Republican, that “all politics is local.” By this, he meant that no matter how much a politician may spin or how important they believe an issue is, the public votes on issues that touch and affect them. Heading into November, which do you think Americans will feel more keenly: real rising prices or an illusory drop of one degree Fahrenheit?

Consequently, while the Biden administration and his lackey Democratic Congress want to declare a “climate emergency,” the public demands an end to the scourge of inflation and the prevention of the pending recession. They will not settle for disingenuous Leftists wordsmithing away their palpable pain. Instead, they will remind these floundering, delusional Leftist political hacks of Speaker O’Neill’s sagacity by withholding what is truly salient – their consent to remain governed by a Congressional Democratic majority.

