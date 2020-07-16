President Donald Trump on Wednesday vaguely referenced an upcoming announcement on how his administration intends to deal with crime in Democrat-led cities, again citing Chicago’s violence as a problem he will tackle.
In a briefing with reporters about his ongoing efforts to deal with the MS-13 gang, Trump said he would have more to say next week “with the attorney general, the FBI and others concerning our cities, because the left-wing group of people that are running our cities are not doing the job that they’re supposed to be doing, and it’s not a very tough job to do if they knew what they were doing.”
He later said, “We’re going to straighten things out” in cities where leaders have lost control but did not offer specifics.
When a reporter asked at the end of the event whether he planned to follow through on a recent statement that the federal government might take over cities such as Chicago to deal with crime, Trump didn’t answer directly.
But he cited recent issues with protesters in Seattle, Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon, before pointing to violence in Chicago.
“We have other cities that are out of control, they’re like war zones,” Trump said. “And if the city isn’t going to straighten it out, if local politicians or in this case, let’s say this for political reasons, they’re all Democrats. They’re liberal left-wing Democrats. And it’s almost like they think this is going to be this way forever.”
“Where in Chicago, 68 people were shot and 18 died last week. We’re not going to put up with that,” he said.
After Trump on Monday again likened Chicago to Afghanistan, Mayor Lori Lightfoot sounded a familiar response during a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC, accusing the president of political posturing. Lightfoot said Trump won’t take steps needed to deal with the proliferation of illegal guns that would really help drive down Chicago violence.
“If you go back over many years, President Trump has said a lot of disparaging things about the city of Chicago. He likes to use us as a political punching bag,” Lightfoot said. “But if the president was really committed to helping us deal with our violence, he would do some easy things. What he would push for is universal background checks, he would push for an assault weapons ban, he would push to make sure that people who are banned from getting on airplanes can’t get guns.”
The Democrats agenda: “Rule or Ruin”.
We the Democrats will either rule the country or we will ruin the country.
Notice, everywhere the Democrats DO rule, they HAVE ruined.
The best way to restore order is to move in with the Natl Guard and declare Martial Law. Put the mayor in a time-out chair where she can’t break anything. Give her a really big box of crayons and some paper so she can be useful. Then start reclaiming the city one block at a time.
Over-ride her stupidity concerning the cops. Commandeer the city budget and un-de-fund the police. Put laws in place making it a federal crime to do any of this moronic socialist insanity again. If she tries again, haul her out of the city to a federal court. Lock her away for a few years, because she really is the proximate cause of all this violence and death. She deserves prison time.
Chicago will prosper quickly.