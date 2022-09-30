Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is talking about her IUD — and she doesn’t care if it makes men feel uncomfortable.

The progressive firebrand disclosed her preferred birth control method during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Thursday about the impact of new GOP restrictions on women’s right to choose.

“Since Republicans are forcing this conversation in uncomfortable ways, then I will meet them to it,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I have an IUD. I’ve had one for years.”

Ocasio-Cortez was seeking to shed light on the possibility of pregnant women being denied critical medical care due to new laws banning abortion care in red states.

“Would (you) have to wait until I was in the process … of actively dying before you could effectively treat me?” Ocasio-Cortez asked a doctor who was a witness at the hearing chaired by Rep. Carolyn Maloney. (D-N.Y.).

She called abortion rights a “profound economic issue” for women, saying that only men could neglect to consider the life-changing impact that being forced to go ahead with an unwanted pregnancy could have.

To not consider the financial implications of a woman’s right to choose “is certainly something that’s (a perspective of) someone who’s never had to contend with having a child,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The second-term lawmaker representing parts of Queens and the Bronx further explained the devastating toll the lack of choice has on women.

“When the powerful force people to give birth against their will, they trap millions into cycles of economic setback and desperation,” she said. “Especially in a country without guaranteed healthcare.”

Since the Supreme Court ruled in June to nullify the constitutional right to an abortion, GOP candidates in battleground districts and states have tried to play down the issue while Democrats nationwide have made it a central part of their bid to retain control of Congress. Republicans still say the November elections will be fought on a political terrain focused on the economy and Biden’s standing with the public, although Democrats believe their voters, fueled by anger over abortion, are far more motivated to cast a ballot this fall.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who recently proposed a federal ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, has repeatedly argued that his plan is good politics for Republicans and that his party should tell the public that Democrats support few, if any, restrictions on access to the procedure.

