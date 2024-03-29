(The Center Square) – U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-Calif., on Thursday demanding he hold a full impeachment trial for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Jonhson sent the letter to Schumer saying articles of impeachment for Mayorkas would be delivered to the Senate on April 10.

The letter comes after the House narrowly voted last month to impeach Mayorkas, pointing to the border crisis and unprecedented illegal flow of foreign nationals and drugs into the U.S. since President Joe Biden took office.

Johnson said Mayorkas was impeached “for high crimes and misdemeanors, including his willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law and his breach of the public trust.”

“The evidence on both charges is clear, comprehensive, and compelling, and the House’s solemn act to impeach the first sitting Cabinet official in American history demands timely action by the Senate,” he added.

In particular, Johnson and the House Republicans who voted to impeach Mayorkas argue that he has intentionally refused to enforce immigration laws currently on the books and created new migration programs that violate those laws. Since Biden first took office, more than 11 million illegal immigrants have entered the U.S., overwhelming border communities and the major cities in which they settle.

The border crisis also led to hundreds of people with known or suspected terrorist ties being apprehended trying to enter the U.S. illegally and an unknown number to successfully enter the country undetected. Fentanyl overdoses also have soared, with Mexican drug cartels exploiting the U.S.’ more open borders.

“He refused to comply with the requirements of the immigration laws passed by Congress. In fact, he directed, through a series of memoranda, DHS employees to violate U.S. immigration laws,” Johnson said in the letter. “Consequently, the Secretary is responsible for releasing millions of illegal aliens into the interior and creating unlawful mass-parole programs. Throughout his tenure, he has repeatedly lied to Congress and the American people about the scope of the crisis and his role in it. His unlawful actions are responsible for the historic crisis that has devastated communities throughout our country, from the smallest border town in Texas to New York City.”

In his letter, Johnson went on to point out that Congress has Constitutional authority to impeach Mayorkas.

“We call upon you to fulfill your constitutional obligation to hold this trial,” Johnson said. “The American people demand a secure border, an end to this crisis, and accountability for those responsible. To table articles of impeachment without ever hearing a single argument or reviewing a piece of evidence would be a violation of our constitutional order and an affront to the American people.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met with Johnson Thursday in Austin to discuss the ongoing impact of the border crisis. According to a news release from the governor’s office, Abbott urged Johnson “to pass border security legislation that will help stop illegal crossings between ports of entry along the southern border.”

Abbott also shared details with the speaker about Operation Lone Star, Texas’ border security mission.