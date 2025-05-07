(The Center Square) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump’s administration to implement a ban on transgender military service while a legal challenge moves forward.

Shortly after taking over at the Pentagon, U.S. Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said service members diagnosed with gender dysphoria would be processed for separation by their respective military branches, according to a memo.

A Washington judge overseeing a lawsuit over the directive issued a nationwide injunction blocking the policy. So the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court in an emergency application in April to lift the injunction.

The Supreme Court lifted the injunction in an unsigned order on Tuesday while an appeal is under review in the lower courts.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson — who make up the liberal wing of the court — would have denied the application for a stay, according to the unsigned order from the nation’s highest court.