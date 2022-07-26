Joe Biden has covid. He’s received a total of four shots, which the White House once told us would stop someone from getting covid or spreading covid. Both statements are untrue. Now, Biden’s covid team is supplying the American people with the most bizarre health updates ever.

Biden’s approval ratings continue to crash. A Biden recession is on the horizon, and now the man who tried to shame people to get vaccinated has covid after being vaccinated. It seems like covid will just do want it wants, but we already knew that, right?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and others on the Biden team try to redefine what a recession is. Plus, America’s medical schools are going woke.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

