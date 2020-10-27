Twitter on Monday flagged a tweet by President Trump that implied voting by mail is problematic.

“Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots all over the USA. Must have final total on November 3rd,” Trump tweeted.

Twitter’s clapback read, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process.”



GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Please keep in mind that this is a mainstream media story with the typical lean to the left. We publish the story for the purpose of informing our readers of what the media is doing.



The flag included a link to an explanation of the safety and security of voting by mail.

Twitter has been pushing back against false and misleading claims by numerous top-level politicians and advisers.

Last week, the platform blocked the tweet of a Trump coronavirus adviser who undermined the importance of mask usage in preventing infection. Earlier this month, Twitter locked Trump’s account after he revealed a New York Post columnist’s email address.

The move is in keeping with Twitter’s new prompt, which debuted Monday, according to Forbes.

The service will top everyone’s news feed with a warning about potential misinformation regarding mail-in ballots.

“You might encounter unconfirmed claims that voting by mail leads to election fraud,” the warning reads.

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.