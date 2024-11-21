Last month, ABC anchor Martha Raddatz was mocked by J.D. Vance when she tried to minimize the threat of gangs in Colorado taking over apartment buildings by force. “The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment complexes,” she said. It’s too bad for you if you lived in one of those buildings.

“Do you hear yourself?” Vance asked.

That’s echoing now on biological males invading women’s sports. On his HBO soapbox “Last Week Tonight,” British comedian/activist John Oliver expressed disgust that Kamala Harris couldn’t rebut Donald Trump on this.

“There are vanishingly few trans girls competing in high schools anywhere,” Oliver claimed. “Even if there were more, trans kids, like all kids, vary in athletic ability and there is no evidence they pose any threat to safety or fairness.”

Out came the “no evidence” argument, which is simply overstated. You can easily find evidence, like 17-year-old volleyball player Payton McNabb getting injured in the head and neck and suffering partial paralysis after getting spiked in the face by a man in 2022. But Oliver dismissed her and her side. “It’s very weird for you to be so focused on the subject,” he said as he focused on the subject.

MSNBC anchor Jen Psaki echoed Oliver, taking after Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) telling The New York Times he didn’t want his girls to be run over on the field by a male. The backlash among Democrats was intense.

“Reflection is good, but if that were actually an issue at thousands of schools across the country it would be worthy of a debate,” she said. “There are just incredibly few examples of transgender girls playing in youth sports, and when we do see these examples, there is no evidence that these kids are a threat to safety or fairness.”

Psaki mocked the red states who passed bans on boys in girls’ sports since they could only find one in Utah and one in South Dakota. She may have a point, since it’s in blue states where this is all the rage, and the blue states wouldn’t dare offend the LGBTQ forces. The social contagion of transgenderism is at odds with the notion that the number is “vanishingly few.”

Oliver and Psaki are mad that this was a losing issue for Democrats. A survey from the University of Chicago found that 65% of Americans said transgender athletes should never or rarely be allowed to compete in sports leagues that don’t match their biological sex. The election seems to have underlined it.

“Trump and the Republicans have managed to amplify their bad-faith attacks to the point where people do have concerns, as misguided and misinformed though those concerns may be,” Psaki claimed. On the Left, any challenge to transgender orthodoxy is considered a “bad-faith attack.” You’re “misinformed” if you think this issue isn’t insignificant. Dissent equals misinformation.

Psaki described it as a fight between “manufactured panic” on the Right versus “actual facts” on the Left. But this professional Democrat failed to consider the actual fact that biological males simply cannot “become” girls in athletics. They have a pronounced physical advantage.

The libertine Left creates a “manufactured panic” that laws against transgender crossover into women’s sports is “targeting” people and harming their mental health to the point of suicide.

Consider the actual fact that nearly 900 biological females were robbed of medals in sports competing against transgender athletes, according to a United Nations study titled “Violence against women and girls in sports.” Concerns about young women’s fairness and safety cannot be mocked away by comedians and cable TV hosts.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Tim Graham and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.

