The International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued warrants for the arrest of Israel’s President Benjamin Netanyahu and its former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

The court has also issued a warrant for Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri, who is sometimes known as Mohammed Deif.

The ICC said in its Nov. 21 ruling that Israel did not need to accept the court’s jurisdiction for the warrant to be issued.

Gallant was fired by Netanyahu earlier this month and replaced by foreign minister Israel Katz.

The court said it rejected two legal challenges brought by the State of Israel under articles 18 and 19 of the Rome statute.

In Sept. Israel challenged the court’s jurisdiction over the “situation in the state of Palestine” in general, and over Israeli nationals.

Israel also asked the court to halt proceedings against Netanyahu and Gallant, following an initial warrant in May 2024.

This is a de

veloping story, updates will follow.

Reuters contributed to this report.