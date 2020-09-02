WASHINGTON (AP) — A task force commissioned by the Washington, D.C., government has recommended renaming, relocating or adding context to dozens of monuments, schools, parks and buildings because of their namesakes’ participation in slavery or racial oppression. Among the targets are the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial.
Some of the proposals in the report released Tuesday are definite non-starters, as many of the most prominent monuments and statues stand on federal land, outside D.C. government control. Still, the recommendations have already prompted fierce reactions amid an ongoing national debate over America’s racial history.
“As long as President Trump is in the White House, the mayor’s irresponsible recommendations will go absolutely nowhere, and as the mayor of our Nation’s capital city — a city that belongs to the American people — she ought to be ashamed for even suggesting them for consideration,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement Tuesday.
The task force, known as DCFACES (District of Columbia Facilities and Commemorative Expressions), was formed by Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser over the summer in the face of a nationwide wave of protests over police brutality and systemic racial inequities that included Washington as one of its epicenters. It released a 24-page executive summary Tuesday.
Some of the group’s recommendations were widely expected; for example, Woodrow Wilson High School has been a prime candidate for a name change for years due to Wilson’s open public support for segregation. Others are more controversial, such as proposals to rename schools named for Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and “The Star-Spangled Banner” composer Francis Scott Key.
For the multiple statues and monuments on federal land, the committee advises Bowser to ask the federal government to “remove, relocate, or contextualize” landmarks such as the Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial and the statue of Christopher Columbus outside Union Station.
The task force, in its summary, explained that it focused on “key disqualifying histories, including participation in slavery, systemic racism, mistreatment of, or actions that suppressed equality for, persons of color, women and LGBTQ communities and violation of the DC Human Rights Act.”
The report doesn’t go into detail about how “re-contextualizing” would work, but there have been recent recommendations that plaques be added to the monuments to Jefferson and Washington, explaining that their namesakes were longtime slave-owners.
Bowser, in a Tuesday tweet, said she looked forward to reviewing the recommendations from the task force, which she had tasked with “evaluating public spaces to ensure the namesake’s legacy is consistent with #DCValues.”
Bowser has very little power to control what happens on federal land. She and the D.C. Council fought for years to have a statue of former Confederate general Albert Pike removed; they were unsuccessful because the statue sits on federal land. In June, hundreds of protesters toppled the Pike statue while officers from the Metropolitan Police Department looked on and kept their distance.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Let’s just put this in simple terminology.
Relocate: Erase America’s History
Remove: Erase America’s History
Contextualize: Erase America’s History
Who died and left what the American Taxpayer bought with their blood, sweat equity, treasure to allow a communist have the say on what will stay and what will go.
Their plans are to erase American History, Religion and the Middle Class. In a number of businesses they are requiring re-education classes for the “white supremacists.” And because of the jobs, many are bowing the knee again and giving in to keep their jobs. Little do they know they have lost those jobs already. Only a matter of time.
Take a long look America. If these communists ascend the presidency, Biden won’t be there long, not even a month. Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer will hold the reins power. Bernie Sanders, AOC, Omar, Presley, Talaib and many others will be calling the shots. Americans will be told to sit down and shut up. They are not playing around, they have many plans for this country and all the men and women who died in wars to prevent this from happening will have died in vain. Arlington Cemetery will be destroyed as well. It’s coming if Americans do not wake up as to what is happening.
We were SCAMMED big time with this Corona Virus, that coincidentally morphed into race riots as soon as people were about to re-open their businesses. When one plan doesn’t work, then another one will. This is how Communists operate.
The dishonorable, dishonest Democrat will stop at nothing to Rule our Country, Their agenda is Rule or Ruin the country.
If these traitorous Democrats can destroy our country’s history, our economics, our morality, our faith and trust in GOD. Then they can destroy our country and turn it into what the Democrat Party wants- A Total Democrat Party Dictatorship. They want total rule, total power, total control over our lives. 👿
Don’t let these demonic Democrats rule over you and become your masters.
Re-elect President Donald Trump and vote FOR all Republicans (No RINOs)
and AGAINST ALL Democrats from the President to the school board.
Rid our country of this evil, destructive Democrats and their demonic cult.
Well said, shipmate! However, I would no longer call them the “Democrat” party as they are now socialist/Marxists in the main.
These chuckleheaded Socialist Democrat rewriters of the American History and of American heroes who were born through no fault of their own into a culture of slavery, who then set in motion the concepts to erase it would just progressively regress America back into the dark ages of mob rule, mind and speech control, edification of criminals and the laws of the jungle where only the fittest and strong in threats and violence rule the country. In other words, welcome to the Soviet Union. Had Washington lived to see what Democrat indoctrinated blacks who degenerated and surrendered their freedom into Democrat social dependency did with their freedoms, he definitely would have thought long and hard before freeing his slaves upon his death. Act like property of the party and property of the state, then it is YOU who forge your own chains of social slavery, just substituting the color of your leader’s skin. Had these American giants never lived, it would be a small, small world indeed and only their mind bending indoctrinations would be playing in your heads over and over again like that Disney Small world attraction song that just haunts you for days, and your neighborhood would look like a boat ride down Pirates of the Caribbean.
This is what happens when irresponsible, non-taxpaying “citizens” are allowed to vote (so much for “Jacksonian Democracy”). One of my favorite quotes by Voltaire: “I would rather be ruled by a lion, than by two hundred rats of my own species…” We are now being ruled by rats who pay neither taxes, or live responsibly. Another favorite quote by the French philosoph: “If you want to know who rules you, think of whom you cannot criticize.”
“remove, relocate, or contextualize” landmarks such as the Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial and the statue of Christopher Columbus outside Union Station.
The Silent Majority has been silent long enough. This can not, and will not be tolerated. If the Spineless Republican Party rolls over and allows this disgraceful action to take place they will have lost my support forever.
It’s very simple GOP, stand up and end this or step aside and We The People will end it.
I’m all for removing the Demo socialist . They are the problem today, not American history that happened in the past. These ***** mongering ***** will not stop until they totally destroyed this USA.
Since the Democrat party historically was the party of Slavery (still is), the party of the KKK, the party that vehemently opposed the Civil Rights bill, we should disband it and remove it first.
Yes mack2 , the demo*rat socialist party is the party of Systemic Racism , they also are the party of segregation and the Jim Crow Laws. Now they are the party of Systemic anti-Americanism. They are supporting Anarchy in the filth of antifa and BLM , ( Burn Loot Murder ). They also are the creatures of the Swamp who hate President Trump because he has done what he promised to do , they only promise and do nothing. That party is asking for trouble.
“… actions that suppressed equality for, persons of color, women and LGBTQ communities…”
Whenever I see these bull**** statements, I as a white male get very offended. But so what…
As a mathmetician who has played with set theory, why name all the possible elements of a set when it is easier to state what is NOT in the set?
E.g., “…actions that ENHANCED equality for white males…”
The time for talking is over; only one thing needs to be said: If you ever voted in your life, vote this November. We are under assault from people who mean to burn this nation to the ground and salt the earth. This is our last chance to stop it and preserve this beautiful place without gunfire.
If ridding our nation of anything that promoted, or reminds us of slavery or racism then we should be looking at ridding our nation of democrats as they fought to keep slavery, voted against any civil rights for blacks and are still pushing for a race war and at what cost? Look at the educational system from K to colleges all promoting the lies of all whites are racist, more so if you are conservative, all whites are privileged oppressors, and that whites owe blacks restitution for something not one white living today had a hand in but the republicans in the past fought and died to end and just as many whites were slaves that suffered worse than blacks but that part of history is ignored. What would happen if a race war did happen? With the so called racist whites, which democrats class as anyone not black, which make up 87% of the population did go to war with the blacks, who are 13% of the population? So why are the liberal educational system, the media and liberal democrats pushing these lies about whites to start a race war? What is their motivation behind their never ending racism push and why are they eager to disband the police? Wake up idiots and actually get “woke”. After all the KKK is the democrats org, they created the Jim Crow law and they fought to keep blacks segregated. This is the party that is calling the conservatives racist and spewing all the hatred towards the police and whites.
This bowser woman is crazy! d.c. values are not American values as she has proven time and again! She has encouraged and participated with marxist/communist anarchist treasonous criminals to deface streets, statues and monuments! She is a traitor to this country and should be arrested and tried as such!
Why has the doj not gone after bowser, lightfoot, wheeler and others? These people are causing riots, looting, killing, vandalism, damaging public property, sedition, mayhem among other charges!
For evil to prevail, good men must do nothing.
America needs another 10 million Kyle Rittenhouses.
Might as well start with removing all traces of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Black Lives Matter has NOTHING to do with Dr. King’s dream of peaceful reform! Hell, Democrats don’t give a rat’s rear end for Dr. King’s dream!
They ONLY care about the color of your skin – NOT the content of your character!
Mayor Bow Wow is showing all of America her hatred of our Country , every step ever made to live our beliefs , every bit of our History and her hatred of our laws. She was elected and supported by the same swamp dwellers who have tried to stop President Trump in all the good he has done.
Muriel really needs a brain transplant. Even a flea has more sense than she does and Zippy the Pinhead is smarter.
If you believe in America , If you honor our Constitution , if you defend your freedom , if you believe in the freedom to worship according to your beliefs , then vote. Vote Republican , Vote Trump , and vote down any local laws that infringe on your freedom and your rights.
I have visited President Washington’s homestead, Mount Vernon, and also Jefferson’s, Monticello.
Both tours extensively detailed the slave-holding aspect of the Presidents. At Mount Vernon they actually preserved the Slave Quarters. I believe at Monticello, they pointed out where the slave quarters were, but and I could be wrong, in the last few years may have recreated them.
We were there about 10 years ago.