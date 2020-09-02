A federal judge has extended the deadline for absentee voting in Georgia, in a move that allows the state to accept some ballots that arrive after Election Day.
U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross ruled that ballots must be counted if they’re postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and delivered within three days.
Georgia joins 18 other states that already plan to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Results are still required by state law to be certified within 17 days after the election.
The state expects to receive more mail ballots than usual for this year’s election due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for the New Georgia Project, a voter registration group, said in court as many as 60,000 ballots could arrive after Nov. 3.
Ross’ 70-page order says the extension is needed to address voters’ fears that their ballots might not count.
“Where the risk of disenfranchisement is great, as is the case here, narrowly tailored injunctive relief is appropriate,” she wrote.
“As we take care of each other through a pandemic of historic proportions, we need to make sure that every vote counts,” New Georgia Project Executive Director Nse Ufot said in a statement. “This is a commonsense solution to a problem we’ve been seeing for some time.”
The Democratic Party of Georgia called the ruling a “huge victory” for state voters.
“All Georgians deserve to have their voice heard, and in the midst of a global pandemic,” state party Chair Nikema Williams said. “it is the responsibility of our democracy to make voting by mail and early voting options as accessible as possible.”
Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs promised an “immediate” appeal.
“Extending the absentee ballot receipt deadline is a bad idea that will make it nearly impossible for election officials to complete their required post-election tasks in the timeline that is required by law,” Fuchs said.
The U.S. Postal Service has said delays could affect absentee ballots and voters should send them in at least a week before Election Day, which would be Oct. 27.
Obama had plans for America. Many wouldn’t listen and voted a second time for this communist. He just needed more than eight years to accomplish his goals. So with his “wing man” Eric Holder, Susan Rice, Valerie Jarrett and a more than willing and fawning media, they set about to change this country. Spied on the Trump campaign, loaded the court system with ACTIVIST JUDGES and here we are America.
“Sow the wind. Reap a whirlwind.”
ballots must be counted if they’re postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3
We are ripe for fraud, the Republicans damn well better have people posted at every location and scrutinize every ballot.
It’s very clear how the Left plan to steal this election.
So just how difficult is it to forge a Post Office date marking. Anyone with a photo creation Computer program can cut/paste/print. How about the millions that show up NOT Post-Marked? So when the tally gets tied up in court for 6 months and beyond, and we still do not know who is really President, Then the next in line for the presidency takes over as Inauguration day passes with no President/ Vice President validated,???,,,,,Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who needs only about 15 seconds to validate an open Supreme Court position and run every socialist theft stealing program for the destruction of America into law through Congress and down our American throats.
A judge ordering fraud!
Appeal! Immediately!!
Every ballot in the 2020 election must be checked for possible fraud because fraud is what the democrats are trying to do!
Isn’t that like showing up to vote after the polls closed?
And why does it take 70 pages to say what was said in two sentences?
This is not about disenfranchisement, there is plenty of time to complete and mail ballots prior to election day. This about finding out how many votes are needed to win the election and then arranging for it to happen!