Former President Donald Trump’s defense attorney said that Mr. Trump only wanted his former vice president Mike Pence to pause the certification of votes during the 2020 election to allow the legal process to catch up to resolve the dispute.
“The ultimate ask of Vice President Pence was to pause the count and allow the states to weigh in,” said Trump attorney John Lauro on CBS’s “Face the Nation” program on Sunday.
When asked whether Mr. Lauro “feared” Mr. Pence being called to testify in the Jan. 6 indictment case, he replied, “The reason why Vice President Pence will be so important to the defense is the following: Number one, he agrees that John Eastman, who gave legal advice to President Trump, was an esteemed legal scholar.
“Number two, he agrees that there were election irregularities, fraud, unlawful actions at the state level, all of that will eviscerate any allegation of criminal intent on the part of President Trump. And finally, what Vice President Pence believes and believed is that these issues needed to be debated on January 6, he openly called for all of these issues to be debated and objected to in the January 6 proceeding.
“President Trump, on the other hand, believed, following the advice of John Eastman, who’s a legal scholar, that these issues needed to be debated at the state level, not the federal level. Now, of course, there was a constitutional disagreement between Vice President Pence and President Trump, but the bottom line is: never, never in our country’s history has those kinds of disagreements been prosecuted criminally. It’s unheard of.”
The rift between Mr. Trump and his former VP grows further apart as the competition for the 2024 presidential candidacy heats up, with contenders hurling stronger accusations against each other.
“WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as [governor of] Indiana until I came along and made him [vice president], has gone to the Dark Side,” Mr. Trump said in an Aug. 6 post at Truth Social.
“I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2 percent poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was ‘too honest.’ He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!”
In an Aug. 6 interview with CBS, Mr. Pence insisted that he did the right thing regarding the 2020 election results and claimed that the former president had asked him to override the Constitution.
“I know in my heart of hearts that on January 6, I did my duty. I kept my oath to the Constitution of the United States,” he said.
“President Trump was wrong. He was wrong, then. He’s wrong now. I had no right to overturn the election. And more and more, Americans are coming up to me every day and recognizing that.”
“For my part, I’m running for president in part because, frankly, President Trump asked me to put him over the Constitution that day. But I chose the Constitution, and I always will.”
Mr. Pence also admitted that he has “no plans to testify. But people can be confident we’ll obey the law. We’ll respond to the call of the law if it comes, and we’ll just tell the truth.”
After news of Mr. Trump’s indictment broke out, Mr. Pence suggested that Mr. Trump does not deserve to be the POTUS.
“Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” Mr. Pence said in an Aug. 2 tweet.
“Our country is more important than one man. Our [C]onstitution is more important than any one man’s career.”
During a recent event in New Hampshire, Mr. Pence was criticized by a group of Trump supporters who accused him of being a “sellout” and failing to uphold the Constitution.
Pence and Trump Indictment
In the Aug. 1 indictment by Special Counsel Jack Smith, Mr. Trump is alleged to have engaged in a conspiracy to “impair, obstruct, and defeat” the federal government’s functions.
One of the accusations focuses on Mr. Trump’s attempt to enlist Mr. Pence to use his role as the Vice President to “fraudulently alter the election results” during the Jan. 6, 2021, certification proceedings.
Using “knowingly false claims of election fraud, the Defendant [Trump] and co-conspirators attempted to convince the Vice President to use the Defendant’s fraudulent electors, reject legitimate electoral votes, or send legitimate electoral votes to state legislatures for review rather than counting them,” the indictment alleges.
“When that failed, on the morning of January 6, the Defendant and co-conspirators repeated knowingly false claims of election fraud to gathered supporters, falsely told them that the Vice President had the authority to and might alter the election results, and directed them to the Capitol to obstruct the certification proceeding and exert pressure on the Vice President to take the fraudulent actions he had previously refused.”
According to the indictment, during a conversation between Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence on Jan. 1, 2021, Mr. Pence is said to have insisted there was no “constitutional basis” for him to reject the results of the 2020 elections and that it would be “improper.”
“In response, the Defendant (Trump) told the Vice President, ‘You’re too honest,” says the indictment.
The indictment uses Mr. Pence’s notes of his conversation with Mr. Trump as evidence against the former president.
On Dec. 29, 2020, “as reflected in the Vice President’s contemporaneous notes, the Defendant falsely told the Vice President that the ‘Justice Dept. [was] finding major infractions,’” claims the indictment.
Trump Versus Pence Presidential Campaign
In terms of public support for the 2024 presidential candidacy, Mr. Pence is nowhere near the former president. According to an Aug. 1 poll by Morning Consult, Mr. Trump had the support of 58 percent of potential GOP primary voters, which is more than eight times Mr. Pence’s 7 percent support.
Mr. Trump has also raised more funds from supporters. In the first six months of 2023, the Trump campaign raised more than $32 million. This is far higher than the $1.16 million raised by Mr. Pence’s campaign, which began in April.
The first Republican presidential debate is scheduled for later this month. Both Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence have met the party’s polling requirements to take part in the debate.
However, Mr. Pence is yet to cross the 40,000 unique donor threshold condition. He had reached 30,000 individual donors as of early August.
Mr. Pence justified his shortfall by saying that other candidates had a head start, adding that he would meet the requisite criteria soon.
“We’re making incredible progress toward that goal. We’re not there yet,” Pence told CNN in a recent interview. “We will make it. I will see you at that debate stage.”
Mr. Trump has not yet clearly indicated whether he will attend the event.
When I was in the Navy a airman accused me of a number of offenses against the UCMJ. It went to the executive officer of the squadron and he ask the airman what proof he had of his charges against me. He said he had it all written down in his little green book. The XO asked him if there were anyone else who could attest to these accusations. He said no. The XO said you could have written anything you wanted in your book, that doesn’t make them true. And the XO throw the airman out of his office.
This is like:
Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth
about her orchestrate and fabricated President Trump’s impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof”, It’s About “Allegations”
WHILE there’s AMPLE PROOF of bidens guilt, yet the left keeps whining the republicans are hunting for things that just ‘don’t exist’?
Trump LIES like the man he admires, and said so, PUTIN! Trump’s lawyers are just paid liars!
OlDave: You appear to be consumed by the Trump Derangement Syndrome. (TDS) is a mental condition in which a person has been driven effectively insane due to their unjustified hatred of Donald Trump, to the point they will abandon all logic and reason.
Symptoms for this condition can be very diverse, ranging from hate filled outbursts to the point at which they have complete disconnection from reality.
But it is OK, for now we still live in a free country and you are fee to have your delusions.
I assume you didn’t vote for the man.
I can’t really understand the Pence strategy. He has almost no chance to receive the GOP nomination for president. Does he think trashing Trump is going to increase his chances???? All he is doing is making his eventual withdrawal from the race happen sooner rather than later. It’s hard to imagine he is that stupid.
Trump is the American lion of Judah,,,,Pence is the Mouse that Roared, who joins the rank dependency people who like the people of the Duchy of grand Fenwick in the movie of that name declared war on the United States, expecting a quick and total defeat expecting to rebuild itself, or in Pence’s case his political career, through the largesse that the United States bestows on all its vanquished enemies, just like the Rino Republicans do when their candidates fail to take down the criminals and surrender to the Democrat Crime families as if their crimes were just collegial politics as usual, instead of the actual treason that it is. Trump continually proves to be the big dollar prize when the big challenges arise while Pence when confronted with the real heat of serious battle, continues to reveal himself as just small change.
Apparently, Mike Pence is not burdened with an over abundance of intelligence.
Of course Trump has made some mistakes and I don’t always agree with him, especially when it comes to “chemistry”.
But I am not a one-issue voter and I will never be a one-issue voter. I would vote for Trump once again if he gets the nomination and I won’t hesitate. As an Independent, I will never ever ever EVER vote for a Democrat because Democrats make elections about a single issue that they market the **** out of and ignore everything else. That whole party is filled with clones and clowns who all think and act alike. And if someone acts differently, they simply have them killed (re: Seth Rich).
So, yeah, Trump is human. But would I vote for him over any democrat any day of the week?
You bet your sweet *** I would.
I remember during one of Mr. Trumps speeches soon after election results came out. He said ” all Mike has to do is send the peoples electoral votes back and we win'”. They got him dead bang so do a plea with one condition-ability to run in 2024 election. This whole issue should make us all take offense. We were all here at ring side. “Who you gonna beleive?, me or your lying eyes” Make a plea with the one condition. The Hunter Biden thing is nowhere near the seriousness of Mr. Trumps dealings.