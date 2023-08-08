Trump Polling GOPUSA Staff | Aug 8, 2023 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 18 votes. Please wait... Share:
Keep attacking…. he only gets stronger !
“So the people that we are entrusting in our criminal justice system to fairly and impartially and transparently pursue justice are actually obstructionists because they’re so hellbent on going after one target: President Trump.”
Trusty said the reported incident involving Woodward and Bratt is the latest example of continued suggestions the Biden DOJ has “no compunction about breaking the rules” or flouting rule-of-law for political ends.
The lies, cons, deceptions, hypocrisy, and treachery of this treasonous, woke, socialist Democrat Party cabal and their hateful supporters know no bounds. The Democrat Party will do Anything to control the U.S.. No matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
President Trump once said “They are not really after me, they are after you (the U.S. citizens). I am just in their way.”
Just like the Hulk.