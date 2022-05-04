Vice President Kamala Harris gave a full-throated rebuke of the Republican Party on Tuesday after a Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade was leaked to the press, stating if the landmark 1973 ruling that made abortions a constitutional right is voided, it is not only an attack on women but an attack on freedom.
“If the court overturns Roe vs. Wade, it will be a direct assault on freedom, on the fundamental right of self-determination to which all Americans are entitled,” she said during the EMILY’s List national gala held Tuesday at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.
The vice president made the remark after POLITICO published a draft Supreme Court decision to overrule Roe vs. Wade and Planned Parenthood vs. Casey, which largely maintained one’s right to the medical procedure, sparking protests out front of the high court and worry among those who support a women’s right to abortion.
The draft decision, which is not final, was signed by five conservative justices in connection to a challenge against Mississippi’s controversial 15-week abortion ban. It also comes as Republican-led states nationwide seek to pass restrictions on the medical procedure.
If the leaked Supreme Court decision stands, women in half the country would see their access to abortion restricted and those in 13 states would lose their access immediately and outright, Harris said, accusing some Republican leaders pushing these restrictions of trying to “weaponize” to law against women.
“How dare they. How dare they tell a woman what she can do and not do with her own body. How dare they. How dare they try to stop her from determining her own future. How dare they try to deny women their rights and their freedoms,” she said.
Harris was scheduled as a special guest for the event held by the political action committee that seeks to elect Democratic women who support abortion rights, with the leaked decision giving the gala more immediate significance.
The vice president said there is “nothing hypothetical about this moment,” calling on the organization to continue its work to have more Democrats elected to office.
She said those seeking to ban abortions nationwide not only want to “bully” reproductive healthcare providers and “criminalize and punish women” but want to threaten the right to privacy.
“When the right to privacy is attacked, anyone in our country may face a future where the government can interfere with their personal decisions — Not just women. Anyone,” she said. “And it has never been more clear which party wants to expand our rights and which party wants to restrict them. It has never been more clear. It has never been more clear which party wants to lead us forward and which party wants to push us back.”
She said there are Republicans who want to not only repeal Roe vs. Wade but other decisions that recognized same-sex couples and other decisions to enshrine protections for privacy and personal freedoms, but that they will keep fighting.
“If you stand for freedom, for self-determination for the right to privacy, if you stand for these principles, stand with us, because, you see, women’s issues are America’s issues, and democracies, democracies cannot be strong if the rights of women are under attack,” she said. “So to all here I say, let us fight for our country and for the principles upon which it was founded and let us fight with everything we’ve got.”
VP in the Biden Administration accusing the Supreme Court of a direct assault on Freedom. And what the hell, Ms Harris, has this administration been doing from day one since Biden stepped into the Oval Office??
pocket lining with US CURRENCY, I wonder how much of the country she has and tried tried to sell of to foreign, 3rd world **** hole , hillary style ????
If anything, HOW DARE SHE SPEAK OUT on the judges decision..
they will have to stand before the lord god and give an account as to why they killed the blessing of a child.
all of us will have to give an account of our life.
She was correct in one respect, abortion was made a Constitutional right by judicial fiat by a dubious convoluted interpretation of words having nothing to with privacy or abortion, the Court recogniized that then and has finally corrected itself. It isn’t an attack on freedom or women, it does put the matter in the realm of public debate, comment and then into the legislative process where it belongs, that scares the radicals because over half the population feels total abortion on demand is not the way to go, restrictions are necessary. And what about the fundamental right of of self-determination to which all Americans are entitled for the unborn?
AND if it was a judicial Fiat that establshed it, HOW IS IT WRONG that it’s a judicial fiat, that OVERTURNS IT!
Roe vs. Wade was a direct assault on the freedom of babies in the womb to live and self-govern.
She should be glad her mom didn’t decide to abort her!
I could almost understand her logic if we asked the baby for permission first before performing the abortion. Babies don’t get a chance to voice their opinion.
Just think, how much better may this world be, HAD ALL these abortion loving proponents, BEEN ABORTED BY THEIR PARENTS!
Beijing Joey Has and Will keep Screwing the Country and the World. And how many has Heels in the Air or Knee Pads Harris had aborted Children. She thinks she’s a Saint by she’s far from it. She’s No more than a Devils Advocate.
No freedom is taken away the only thing that is happening is that the people have the rights to decide which means each state will listen to the voice of the citizens. The federal government has no power over the people and its written in the Constitution of the United States. Plane Parent Hood only cares about the money and the Federal Government is their piggy bank