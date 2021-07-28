Former President Donald Trump blasted the Biden administration Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended indoor mask mandates in most areas of the US as well as in all K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
“We won’t go back,” the 45th president said. “We won’t mask our children. Joe Biden and his Administration learned nothing from the last year. Brave Americans learned how to safely and responsibly live and fight back.
Walensky also said that while America’s children should “return to full time in-person learning in the fall with proper prevention strategies,” masks should be worn by teachers, staff, students and visitors whether they are vaccinated or not.
– Read more at the NY Post
Former President Donald Trump reacted in a statement Tuesday night to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says both vaccinated and un-vaccinated people should wear masks inside again.
Trump’s statement comes as the CDC issued new guidance during the day that both vaccinated and un-vaccinated people should wear masks inside of facilities with a “substantial or high transmission” possibility.
“This is not a decision the CDC has made lightly,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said during a media briefing on the latest guidance Tuesday afternoon.
– Read more at NewsMax
The Centers for Disease Control should be renamed “The Centers for Control / Communist Control” of the population. Dr? Walensky of the Central Committee of the Communist Party!
And some of us trusted the Lying, corrupt, self-righteous, undecisive Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Now we are told to trust Fauci and the CDC again??……………. NOT!
America was designed only for the brave SELF-Governing, not the socially fearful dependent. If you are too frightened to go out, too frightened to get a vaccination, too frightened to be in a room full of vaccinated people, then just stay home in your basement like Joe, but do NOT run for office nor go out to vote because you are the complete opposite of what America is and what America was designed to be. Your socialist offered “Brave New World” is just filled with too many cowards, and those who cannot lead, refuse to follow, need to just get out of the way.
Then you better get back in the White House fast, buddy, because Biden isn’t seeing it that way.