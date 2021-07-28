Former President Donald Trump blasted the Biden administration Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended indoor mask mandates in most areas of the US as well as in all K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

“We won’t go back,” the 45th president said. “We won’t mask our children. Joe Biden and his Administration learned nothing from the last year. Brave Americans learned how to safely and responsibly live and fight back.

Walensky also said that while America’s children should “return to full time in-person learning in the fall with proper prevention strategies,” masks should be worn by teachers, staff, students and visitors whether they are vaccinated or not.

– Read more at the NY Post

————————

– Read more at NewsMax