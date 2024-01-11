Former President Donald Trump vowed to implement significant deportation measures to target illegal immigrants if reelected in November.
“We are going to have the largest deportation effort in the history of our country,” President Trump said, “We are bringing everybody back to where they came from. We have no choice.”
The former president made the comment during his Fox News town hall on Jan. 10 when asked how he would return millions of illegal immigrants to their country of origin.
The 45th president, a leading candidate for GOP presidential nomination, noted that having millions of illegal immigrants “is not sustainable for” the United States.
“Did you see in New York City where they are getting the regular students out and they are putting migrants in their place?” the former president said, referring to a recent incident in New York City where students were forced to use remote learning as their high school sheltered illegal immigrants.
During the town hall, the former president criticized the Biden Administration for the “chaos at the border” and pledged to “finish the wall” at the southern border, saying, “We have the worst border in history.”
The ongoing border crisis deepens with the number of non-detained illegal immigrants crossing over reaching a historical high of over 6 million, according to a new report from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Last month, during his campaign rally in Durham, New Hampshire, President Trump told his supporters that illegal immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country” as they were “pouring into” the United States from “all over the world.”
In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Dec. 22, President Trump said illegal immigrants are “destroying our country.” During the interview, he repeatedly raised the issue of illegal immigration, saying: “We have prisoners coming in. We have mental patients coming in by the thousands. Really, by the millions, because you take a look, I believe that number will be 15 million people. Maybe more than that” by the time President Joe Biden leaves office.
Hard Stance on Illegal Immigration
Last week, in an op-ed published in the Des Moines Register, the former president promised to take a hard stance on illegal immigrants.
“On my first day back in office, I will terminate every open borders policy of the Biden administration and immediately restore the full set of strong Trump border policies,” he said.
“Then, we will begin a record-setting deportation operation. Joe Biden has given us no choice. The millions of illegal aliens who have invaded under Biden require a record number of removals. This is just common sense,” the 45th president added.
President Trump also said that he would deploy local and federal resources to implement deportation measures.
“To achieve this goal, I will make clear to every department and to state and local governments that we must use all resources and authorities available. We will shift massive portions of federal law enforcement to immigration enforcement,” he said.
Ron DeSantis, a GOP presidential candidate, also said he would impose strict measures to address illegal immigration, calling it “a persistent problem.” During the CNN GOP presidential debate on Jan. 10, Mr. DeSantis also promised the mass deportation of illegal immigrants if elected.
Immigration is one of the key issues in the 2024 White House race, and it is one area where Republican candidates are doing better than their Democrat counterparts. According to a Monmouth University poll released on Dec. 18, a record-high 69 percent of Americans disapprove of President Biden’s handling of immigration, while only 26 percent approve.
In fiscal year 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection data show that its agents encountered a record-setting 2.48 million illegal immigrants at the southern border.
The treasonous, corrupt, puppet Joe Beijing Biden is desperate, and he should be. The world is an uglier and an uglier place under Biden. Nearly no one believes the country is moving in the right direction. Americans are deeply dissatisfied with the economy; America is experiencing an unprecedented illegal immigration crisis; and the world seems to be on fire, from the Middle East to Ukraine.
We have all seen the same deceptive destructive treachery that we are seeing now under the Obama/Biden administration.
And we are seeing it again under the puppet Biden/Obama administration.
Because biden is OBAMA’s third term!
Eisenhower set the precedent in the early 50’s when he sent hundreds of thousands of “Braceros” used in WWII to harvest the crops of our men overses fighting the Japanese and Germans . The braceros could not be used as replacement workers for U.S. workers on strike; however, the braceros were not allowed to go on strike or renegotiate wages. Today’s bankrupting social benefits at that time had not yet been Obama foisted upon the American taxpayer that we have today. If you did not work, you did not eat. Once the war was over we had no more need and sent them all packing. Like today it was not a matter of sanctuary, but economic opportunity. for the aliens. Todays politicians MUST be honest enough to tell THE PEOPLE that financially we have one of two choices. Keep our expensive social programs in place that are getting illegal alien bankrupted into extinction designed for LEGAL American taxpayers,,,,or continue to allow millions of illegals to flood over the border that will only accelerate the financial death of these programs. YOU CANNOT HAVE BOTH and if we continue down this path we will end up with NEITHER! Our American wealth and assets produced are finite, not infinite. Financial debt by a thousand Democrat cuts, or 10 million illegals will be and currently is a slow and painful demise of a once great American nation.
Do it, and you’ll have the full support of Conservative America !
Operation Wet back was an immigration law enforcement initiative created by Joseph Swing, the Director of the United States Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS). The program was implemented in June 1954 by U.S. Attorney General Herbert Brownell.[1]
BUT back then, the dept of justice and suchm were ON the SIDE OF the people and congress. NOW DAYS THEY ARE against us…. SO even if the white house ORDERS IT. WILL the doj comply?
the young voters will bond together to re elect this traitor biden and harris again.
if they do we are gone as a nation and darkness will prevail.
Hopefully he’ll just remove the recent arrivals. If he’s elected.
Washington politicians have led us to believe that we need a comprehensive plan to get a handle on illegal immigration, but nothing could be further from the truth. The fact is you seal the border then deport anyone who doesn’t have a valid visa. It might take some time but eventually we would rid ourselves of the problem.