(The Center Square) – Worried about high living costs, Americans in key battleground districts want lawmakers to extend the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

A new poll commissioned by the National Taxpayers Union found that voters in 21 congressional swing districts worry about high living costs and think extending the tax cuts will benefit themselves and the economy.

The survey found that 81% of respondents said their cost of living had increased in the past year, with most expecting further increases in the coming years. Meanwhile, 80% said they will struggle to meet their basic needs, like affording groceries and utilities, if their taxes increase.

Additionally, the poll found that 52% want Congress to make the 2017 tax cuts permanent. Only 36% oppose extending the tax cuts.

If Congress lets the tax cuts expire at the end of the year, the average family of four would see their federal income taxes increase by about $1,700 annually, according to the White House.

“Americans fresh off tax season are frustrated by the time and money they spent to file and pay their taxes this year, and they’re worried about the next blow to their wallets,” Pete Sepp, president of the National Taxpayers Union, said in a news release. “Allowing the President’s 2017 law to expire would mean a large tax hike on families already battling inflation and high prices. Voters are making it crystal clear: they want to avoid this economic and political disaster by extending the taxpayer relief that has served America so well.”

The polling indicates not only that Republican voters want the tax cuts to be made permanent — with 85% of Trump voters saying backing the tax cuts makes them more likely to vote for a specific candidate — but also that opposing them could hurt Democrats politically.

Notably, there is overwhelming support for extending the tax cuts in districts represented by U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas (68%); U.S. Rep. Don Davis, D-North Carolina (81%); and U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine (58%).

“With the 2025 tax cliff approaching, the data shows that candidates in swing districts have a clear mandate from voters to act quickly to extend the Trump Tax Cuts,” Sepp said.

The survey polled 1,575 registered voters and had a 2.5-point margin of error.