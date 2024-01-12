American Roulette GOPUSA Staff | Jan 12, 2024 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 20 votes. Please wait... Share:
You could put a sixth bullet in there “Lack of morals” to complete the picture.
“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” – John Adams
If we as a country don’t have some level of national repentance, there is little hope we will survive much past our current generation.
2 Chronicles 7:14 “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”