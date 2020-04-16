(EFE).- United States President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to close Congress to allow him to appoint officials whose nominations he claimed were being obstructed by Senate Democrats.
The power has never been used before.
“I will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress,” Trump said at a White House press briefing.
“I’d rather not use that power. We’ll probably be challenged in court and we’ll see who wins.”
The president said that there are 129 positions awaiting Senate approval to take office, some vital to aiding the COVID-19 fight, such as the director of national intelligence and a senior agriculture department position in charge of food programs.
“The current practice of leaving (Washington) while conducting phony pro forma sessions is a dereliction of duty that the American people can not afford during this crisis,” Trump said. “It is a scam, what they do. It’s a scam. And everybody knows it and it’s been that way for a long time.”
Lawmakers in both chambers are not expected to meet until May 4, but both the House and Senate have been conducting pro forma sessions and have passed legislation related to the pandemic. The sessions prevent the president from making what is known as recess appointments.
“The Senate should either fulfill its duty and vote on my nominees or it should formally adjourn so I can make recess appointments,” Trump said.
Trump blamed the Democratic opposition for the paralysis and appeared to assume that the Republican-controlled Senate will agree to suspend its activities to give him that power.
Jonathan Turley, a constitutional law professor who last year testified against Trump’s impeachment, warned the president against the move.
“The President just said that he may unilaterally adjourn Congress… This power has never been used and should not be used now,” Turley wrote on Twitter.
“The power to adjourn only applies ‘in case of disagreement between them, with respect to the time of adjournment’… I have long been a critic of such recess appointments,” he said.
“A pandemic should not be an invitation for pandemonium.”
In the city of Washington, the seat of both the Congress and the White House, a stay-at-home order issued by Mayor Muriel Bowser is in place until May 15. EFE
Do it Donald. Drop that bomb.
Yes it’s extreme but we’re in an extreme situation and the Dems are aiding and abetting the disease. If not for times like this, why does the Prez even have this power?
And don’t give me that nonsense about the Dems abusing it as soon as they re-take the White House. Dems abuse power all the time. It’s their only move once in power, since they’re incapable of responsibility. Just like they abuse the filibuster when they control the Senate. It’s never a matter of *IF* they will abuse power, but *WHEN*.
Do what needs to be done, Mr. President.
Do it to them because given the opportunity they would certainly do it to us. Those who refuse to lead or follow just need to get out of the way. WE THE PEOPLE want action, not a bunch of Dunce capped school kids hiding in the corner of their basements playing at recess, which in if not in name IS in fact RECESS, allowing Trump to Recess appoint, and hold them a Teacher Trump class on results oriented Leadership.
Mr. President, shut this Congress down. Pelosi and her communist buddies are ruining this country and taking control. I read the fashion and real estate businesses are about to collapse if this country doesn’t open, and it better be soon. It is my belief this over reach by these horrid people in the Congress and the democrat governors like Whitmer in Michigan are doubling and tripling down on their rules for people. You can’t visit in large crowds and isn’t this convenient about the crowds being shut down. Trump’s rallies. All of this close to an election.
Churches have to close and can’t worship God anymore, but it is quite alright to kill babies and sell their body parts for 55 dollars a part, that’s an ESSENTIAL BUSINESS and LIQUOR STORES are ESSENTIAL, but CHURCHES aren’t essential.
This is wrong, wrong, wrong. These people have been making us do back flips and it is all so they can take us over. It’s time for We the people who pay the bills to take our control back and NOW.
Alright to pay illegals in CA and to let dangerous criminals out of prison as well. Something is way off in this country and we need to change it now.
While I support Pres. Trump, I do not believe he has that authority. If memory serves, this has come up before. I don’t believe that the president can force congress to adjourn.