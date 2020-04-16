Thousands of Michigan residents, most of them evidently supporters of President Donald Trump, on Wednesday staged a protest driving their vehicles into the state capital of Lansing to demand their right to “liberty,” calling for an end to the stay-home order implemented by state Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, which they called “excessive.”
A huge caravan of thousands of vehicles sounding their horns and festooned with US flags and Trump election banners and other signs drove through the streets of Lansing as part of the “Operation Gridlock” protest organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition and convened via the social networks.
The private and commercial vehicles converged on the area around the state capitol building, with the drivers coming from the most conservative parts of the state to express their discontent with the self-isolation measures implemented by Whitmer and designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Some of the signs read “Liberty once lost is lost forever,” “Recall Whitmer” and “Reopen Michigan now,” and one group of protesters who stationed themselves at the capitol entrance displayed another sign reading “Security without liberty is called prison.”
Very few of the protesters – who had on heavy coats, caps and gloves against the cold weather – were wearing the facemasks recommended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and many were not keeping the recommended six-foot distance between each other, although drivers who remained in their cars encouraging and shouting to one another were said by local police to be doing a pretty good job of maintaining social distancing.
The demonstration, which began about midday, had been previously scheduled and many vehicles, mainly pickup trucks and SUVs, began gathering early in the day in the area.
The Michigan Conservative Coalition on its Facebook page said that Gov. Whitmer and her allies are “infecting ALL of us with their radical, progressive agenda.”
The group’s Facebook message went on to say: “People always say: “Conservatives never protest because they are too busy working.” Well, guess what. You’re not working – so it’s time to PROTEST.”
“We can get this rally done and stay within the social distancing guidelines,” said Michigan Conservative Coalition co-founder Marian Sheridan in a statement, adding, “Citizens are frankly tired of being treated like babies. As adults, we now know what needs to be done to stay safe.”
Among the measures that have irritated some Michigan residents is the ban on traveling to vacation homes and using motorized boats and the closure of areas considered to be non-essential in large stores, like the furniture, garden and paint departments.
In addition, Michigan authorities have instructed all stores to limit the number of people allowed inside and any establishment violating the requirements could face fines or misdemeanor charges.
Whitmer had instructed Michigan residents on March 23 to stay at home and maintain social distancing, and those instructions had been scheduled to remain in effect until last Thursday, although she decided to extend them to April 30 and to tighten them.
In remarks to local media, Whitmer said Wednesday that her state is in third place among US states in terms of confirmed Covid-19 cases despite the fact that it is nowhere near the third largest state in population.
That fact indicates that the state is experiencing a unique crisis that demands a unique solution, she asserted.
According to Michigan government figures, 28,059 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected in the state and 1,921 people have died.
The Johns Hopkins University said Wednesday that 613,187 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected in the US as a whole, and 27,085 people have died, putting the country in first place worldwide in both of those grim categories.
I live in the GREAT state of Michigan. Whitmer has mismanaged, overreached and implemented poor liberal “knee jerk” policies right from day one. She’s …NEVER… met a public money confiscation tax didn’t like. 45 cent gas tax… complete ban of ALL vaping products and paraphernalia because she caught her children vaping… campaigned on restructuring auto insurance and now we pay 18% more the highest in THE WORLD!!! All the “hot spots” are in the larger inner cities like Detoilet. Instead of limiting the hot spots she makes …EVERYONE… suffer with nonsensical restrictions because the inner cities are mainly minorities that have a useless public education that has been governed by liberal democrats for over 50 years and they are to ignorant to make logical decisions…. and that would be “racist” to restrict just them. She’s in way over her head. She complains that President Trump didn’t use his authority to shut down the entire country… but then has a hissy fit if the President wants to open the country. SHE HAS GOT TO GO.. and thank god there is a huge movement to do just that.
I pray what the good people of Michigan have done in their rightful protests catches on with every state and county in this country. Whitmer NEEDS to be recalled and sent packing along with the rest of these jack booted thugs in the House, Pelosi, AOC, Talaib, Omar, Schumer, Schiff. These people are using the virus to take control of America. These jack booted thugs have exposed themselves and their lies. Pelosi was on last night with her 13 dollar gourmet ice cream, courtesy of the USA tax payer. We the people pay the bills, not these useless thugs. They have forgotten the boss, the American people are the bosses not them.
They allow abortion clinics to open and the day before yesterday they drowned a 34 week old infant in a bucket of water. We now have proof with receipts, that they have sold baby body parts for 55 dollars a part. You know these babies who aren’t babies until they have ripped them from limb to limb.
And yet they want to fine churches for opening, for having parking lot services. And just down the street the abortion clinic and liquor stores are open.
Something mighty WRONG about this entire picture. We the people will be the ones to right this.
God bless President Trump. God bless the good people of this country and God bless America.
Alabama has the same general laws but have not roped off Walmart and target. We can still buy books and crafts and stuff to keep the kids from going completely insane.
What these states are doing, blocking off all but groceries, is leading to suicides, despair during a very difficult time, making it much worse. If this keep up thru the summer more people will die from quarantine created despair than from this Chinese biological attack.