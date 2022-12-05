Musk has floated a number of changes to Twitter since he bought the company for $44 billion, most of which have centered around a reduction in staff, changes to the site’s verification system, and the reinstatement of some previously banned accounts.
He and Warren have battled each other in the Twitter-verse before, with Warren suggesting last year that Musk was “freeloading” off the American economy as result of his tax bill. Musk shot back that the Bay Senator was “projecting” and dubbed her, “Senator Karen.”
Warren, in the interview that aired Sunday, said instead of jumping off the Twitter platform, lawmakers should have a say in who gets treated how in the digital space.
“What I believe we need is structural change here and that’s something I’m working on with a Republican co-sponsor,” she said.
That co-sponsor is none other than South Carolina’s Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Graham said he will propose the creation of a government agency tasked with overseeing a broad swath of the digital speech market.
“I’m going to unveil a digital Regulatory Commission to deal with social media companies like Apple and Twitter and Google,” he said in an interview with Fox News last week.
Warren says it’s about keeping things fair.
“The idea is just to make sure we’ve got a level playing field. That’s why Lindsey and I are working on this,” she said. “I’ll give you another example: Amazon. Here’s a company that both runs the platform, the marketplace, and at the same time they compete.”
According to Warren, that sets up an unfair advantage for the retail giant, making them both rule maker and participant in their own scheme.
“You can’t be both the umpire in the game, running the platform, and a player in the game at the same time,” she said.
If Democratic leaders in Congress want to do anything, about social media or otherwise, they may have to do it fast, Warren acknowledged, with Republicans set to take control of the lower chamber in January.
“We need to do the debt ceiling,” she said of Democratic priorities in December. “Because the Republicans have already said they are going to hold social security hostage. Literally, House Republicans have said the price for passing, for raising the debt ceiling is going to be social security and they are potentially going to put Medicare at risk. We just can’t do that.”
OH, The TWO RINOs are working together…. So, What’s New?
Elizabeth Warren, ‘An Indian Without RESERVATION.’
Elizabeth Warren Is a Democrat, Lindsey Graham is a Democrat RINO.
SO when twitter COLLUDED with the dems to literally steal an election, and folks were calling for it to get regulated BACK IN 2020, it was ‘NAA, we can’t do that, Twitter is a private org!”.
BUT NOW ITS releasing the TRUTH of the dems criminal acts, its ALL hands on deck to shank musk over..
Now the Graham Cracker gets buttered up with Democrat imitation “I can’t believe it’s not Butter” for an “I CAN believe is about power” move. Swallow this one and you’ll gag like a maggot. No smart balance here.
“lawmakers should have a say in who gets treated how in the digital space”.,,,,which leaves Pocahontas out because she was never a law maker, just a law TAKER by an angry power hungry law breaker.
“If Democratic leaders in Congress want to do anything, about social media or otherwise, they may have to do it fast, Warren acknowledged, with Republicans set to take control of the lower chamber in January.”,,,,,, Which means that while they will butter up the Senate upper chamber, only tubes of Vaseline are destined for the lower chambers, putting not Medicare, but the health of the American body politic at risk of another democrat spread social disease.
I think Elon Musk is doing that. Why don’t the two of you work on Google and Apple?
If Elon Musk’s plans work there is no need to regulate unless the whole truth about Democrat involvement is the reason for her concern. The minute any government gets involved in speech, it is no longer free! Democrats would prefer a Pravda they can control.
AND since their control is wanning, they want to PUNISH the one who took that power from them..
Democrats are running scared of what is being revealed about them. Didn’t have the same concerns when a flaming liberal was running the show. Seems to me effort needs to be put into Facebook, Apple and Google to clean up their acts
I don’t want either one of them regulating anything. In this case it will be Warren doing the regulating and Graham doing the caving to whatever Lizzy wants.
Being a man I realize how angry and frustrated women can get realizing they must make up with cunning and superior brains, for the unequal blessings by nature of male superior physical strength. It must be frustrating to the point of Trump derangement when women like Pocahontas realize they have not the normal female superior cunning or brains to compete that most superior women have. If Pocahontas Warren was guiding the Lewis and Clark Expedition instead of Sacagawea, they would have ended up in Death Valley, on the California side of course. If she was the real Pocahontas, Captain John Smith would have founded a nudist colony, which would never have been named after the British Virgin Queen. If the colonists asked for a fish, she would got them all stoned.
No need to try to prove being female is the problem. They are proof that there are equal numbers of idiots of both genders.
The women close to me are all much smarter than either one of these colluding fools.
Both “Pocahontas” and “Graham Cracker” need to retire, we have heard ENOUGH from both.
I would’t want either Running a dog pound.. LET ALONE social media.
Where were you two before Elon Musk? No, we don’t need Lindsey Graham the RINO, and Pocahontas Warren ‘working’ on Twitter. You two are one in the same. RINO’s are actually worse than Democrats.
HIDING of course.. Since back then, TWITTER WAS doing their bidding..
Mosgopusa6- December 5, 2022…” Where were you two before Elon Musk? No, we don’t need Lindsey Graham the RINO, and Pocahontas Warren ‘working’ on Twitter. You two are one in the same. RINO’s are actually worse than Democrats. Two-” Wolfs, In Sheeps Clothing…” Author Unknown
RINO Graham sell out the conservatives again by legalizing censorship
Why now? Why not earlier when it was under the old management?
What we don’t need is another government agency telling “we the people” how they are going to help us. All the government does now is lie to and take our money for themselves. That is everyone in Washington R&D who have become our royalty and expect us to cower to their demands. The FBI is supposed to protect us but look how political they are. The people can’t trust anyone in Washington, period.
Especially when so far damn near everything they HAVE MANAGED, has turned out to be utterly corrupt and fraud ridden…