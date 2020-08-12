President Trump on Tuesday ripped into Kamala Harris after Joe Biden picked her to be his vice presidential candidate — as the president called her a liar and “nasty.”
Trump on Tuesday also said that his administration has agreed to buy 100 million doses of Cambridge-based Moderna’s potential coronavirus vaccine.
When asked at a press briefing about Biden’s selection of Harris, Trump called her his “number one draft pick.”
“I was a little surprised that he picked her,” Trump said, adding that she did “very, very poorly” in the Democratic primaries.
“She is a person that’s told many, many stories that weren’t true,” the president said. “She’s very big into raising taxes. She wants to slash funds for our military at a level that nobody can even believe.”
Trump called Harris “extraordinarily nasty” to now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
“She was nasty to a level that was just a horrible thing,” Trump said.
The president also brought up Harris’ attacks on Biden during the Democratic primary debates.
“She was probably nastier than even Pocahontas to Joe Biden,” Trump said. “She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden, and it’s hard to pick somebody that’s that disrespectful.”
“She said things during the debates… that were horrible about Sleepy Joe,” the president said.
Trump also at the press briefing announced the Moderna supply deal. The federal government will own the 100 million vaccine doses, he said.
“We are investing in the development and manufacture of the top six vaccine candidates to ensure rapid delivery,” Trump said. “The military is ready to go. They’re ready to deliver a vaccine to Americans as soon as one is fully approved by the FDA, and we’re moving very close to that approval.”
___
(c)2020 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
camel harris may be the dumbest choice the dnc could have made. california is not a swing state, and many in the democrap party hate her for her prosecuting attorney days. She is not black enough for the race hustlers, and she isn’t a lesbian, or a tranny. She brings NOTHING to the campaign.
It will be interesting to see if slow joe can remember her name until election day.
Biden comes from a small state which is just a peanut gallery in the great American Stadium of political competition. Harris comes from a State they already have sewn up, If this is an example of Democrat craft and political agility to make America great again as winners, we just hired the losers to lead. Nothing is so dangerous to the truth than a half truth, and nothing is more dangerous to the prospects of the black community than a half black that knows nothing of the true black experience, or an all white who pretends he alone knows better what is best for blacks and imagines himself more black that real people of the oppressed black persuasion. The American Circus comedy continues as they bring in the clowns but the Democrat COVID tent of workable ideas just keeps coming up empty.
Wait until the photos of her white Husband and light skinned kids come out to the BLM community and you will see the hypocrisy of promoting her as the first black American VEEP candidate. If she was so into her blackness then why did she not marry a tried and true Black American? Oh, excuse me,,,,, it was because she fell in love with the most qualified human being to be her mate, So why not apply the same principles to selecting your running mate? Hypocrites and opportunists to the n’th degree.
She is nasty and a liar.
But then she is a Democrat. Kinda required.
AND she’s a really boring speaker.
Don’t worry, liberals will vote for Kamala’s fake / phony Hillary laugh. If a beauty contest was based on being a fraud, a phony and a racebaiter, Kamala would win the beauty contest hands down, over Conservative women, as Conservative women know how to act like ladies and they are honest women, with class and dignity.
KAAAAAAmala Harris, is like COMMMMunist Harris, so everyone should pronounce her name right, and label her as another dangerous flip flopping AMORAList of the same Democrat stripe as Hillary, and now even more dangerous because she has more years to betray us and the potential to be elevated in power in an even more high office.
Moral people like Pence, you can deal with because you can always take their word to the bank.
Immoral people you can also deal with because they are actually proud of their immorality and flaunt it consistently in your face. But you can deal with them because you always know where you stand with them
It is the AMMORAL people like Kamala who can put on the face of a saint or a devil, a prosecutor of crimes or an enabler of criminals, depending on the situational morality required to control, who are indeed the most dangerous because you NEVER know where you truly stand with they who seek just to use or abuse you in their pathological pursuit to power.
We all know if the basement boy puppet, Bumbling Biden would happen to become President that he will be declared mentally unfit within 6 months and Kamala Harris will become President and the Pendejo Nasty Nancy Pelosi will become vice President. 🙁
I believe that all sane intelligent people can see this would destroy our country. 🙁 🙁
I, for one, celebrate this important political “first.” This is the first time Kamala Harris has been promoted up a rung on the political ladder without having to perform a sexual favor for CA state assemblyman/ SF mayor Willie Brown.