ST. LOUIS — Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner says the St. Louis couple she charged with brandishing guns at protesters outside the couple’s Portland Place mansion in June should quit turning their gun case into “political theater.”Gardner’s comments were included in a filing Wednesday in response to Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s July motion to disqualify her and her office from the case. Gardner’s office charged the McCloskeys with unlawful use of a weapon for emerging from their home armed on June 28 as Black Lives Matter protesters marched by. The McCloskeys’ lawyer claimed last month that Gardner’s campaign “drew a direct line” between the McCloskeys’ case and a call for campaign donations for her reelection.
The campaign emails, Gardner said, were responding to criticism of Gardner from high-ranking Republican politicians.
“She did not tie her reelection to the prosecution on this or any case,” Gardner’s filing said. “… Not a word discussed, referenced or implied that the future prosecution of this case was related in any way to the circuit attorney obtaining financial support from those receiving the email.”
Gardner’s response, initially filed under seal, was made public over the weekend by the St. Louis Circuit Court.
The McCloskeys’ lawyer, Joel Schwartz, said in a text message Monday that Gardner’s response “is not on point.”
“Amongst other issues, she spends multiple pages detailing the complaints of various politicians and anonymous commentators,” he said. “They are not parties, they are not the prosecutor, and she should understand the difference. We plan on addressing her response in the near future.”
Gardner defeated challenger Mary Pat Carl in last week’s Democratic primary and will face Republican Daniel Zdrodowski in the November general election.
Says the woman supporting violent riots from domestic terrorists for the sake of political theater.
These riots have been a political statement from day 1. None of this has anything at all to do with George Floyd.
Kimberly Gardner created political theater when she filed the charges concerning an event of which the video taken from the perspective of the ‘peaceful’ protesters. The audio from the crowd is anything but peaceful and it’s impossible to see what the mob is brandishing. It was high profile and theater before the charges were filed but it did boost her popularity with the Democrat gun control, confiscation, crowd; who will be next in St Louis?
We gun owners SHOULD stop turning our gun cases in to political theater,,,,,by pulling our guns from their cases, locking, loading, and stuffing the Democrat sock puppets into our gun cases so the dummy ventriloquist politicians like Gardner can go back to things productive like gardening and hoeing spuds. Come election time this Mrs. Potatohead like Humpty Dumpty is heading for a fall.
That is a prime example of the Black Pot calling the Black Kettle, Black.
This entire prosecution was political in it’s conception.
If the situation had been reversed and a large group of White Supremacists had just broken down a barrier gate and entered the private property of a Black Family, she would be praising them for using guns and defending themselves.
This is why nobody cares about what Black Politicians say. It’s all BS.