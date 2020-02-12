President Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. military should look at disciplinary action against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who gave testimony against the president in the impeachment inquiry.
Mr. Trump told reporters that the White House removed Lt. Col. Vindman last week from the National Security Council and that the military can deal with him any way it wants.
But he said he wasn’t happy with Lt. Col. Vindman or his brother, Yevgeny, who also worked for the NSC and was removed from that job last week.
The president said the brothers falsely reported information about his phone calls with Ukraine’s president last year, conversations that led to the impeachment.
“If you look at what happened, I would imagine they would certainly take a look at that,” the president said of a possible disciplinary review. “It’s up to them. We sent him on his way to a much different location. The military can handle him any way he wants.”
Lt. Col. Vindman’s lawyer said he was being punished for speaking out against the president.
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said last week in response to a question about Lt. Col. Vindman that military officers are free from “retribution” when they return to the Pentagon from jobs elsewhere.
Lt. Col. Vindman told lawmakers that he listened to the president’s phone call as part of his job with the NSC, and was startled to hear the president pressuring Ukraine’s leader to start an investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden.
The president said again on Tuesday that his phone calls with Ukraine’s president were “perfect” and that Lt. Col. Vindman and others gave false interpretations of them.
“I obviously wasn’t happy with the job he did,” Mr. Trump said. “First of all he reported a false call. That wasn’t what was said on the call. What we said on the call was totally appropriate.”
He said of Lt. Col. Vindman, “the person he reports to said horrible things, avoided the chain of command and leaked, did a lot of bad things. And so we sent him on his way to a much different location.”
“General Miley has him now,” Mr. Trump said of Gen. Mark A. Miley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “I congratulate Gen. Miley. He can have them. And his brother also.”
If Lt. Col. Vindman a Ukraine born immigrant, doesn’t appear to understand English, or he is a Never Trumper implant.
“Trump tweeted Was he on the same call that I was? Can’t be possible! Please ask him to read the Transcript of the call. Witch Hunt!”
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Unclassified09.2019.pdf
There’s a lot of. talk about Biden’s son,. that Biden stopped the
prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so
whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great.
Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if
you can look into it … It sounds horrible to me.
Does this sound like a treat or pressure or blackmail to you??
I guess it does to dishonest, dishonorable, unethical, hateful, delusional Democrats. 🙁 🙁 🙁
Scruffy, as you know we as active duty military like the LtCol. is, have to obey the military rules. What does it say about treating our seniors? AND the President is his real senior Officer. I spent 24 years in the USMC and he would have been court marshaled for what he did in my days 1954-1978.
“I may not agree with what you have to say, but I will defend your right to say it, to the death”. – Patrick Henry American patriot
As a tried and true traditional American military warrior reporting to his commander-in-chief this thought is always in mind.
Then there are the swift boating toy soldier uniform obsessed Napoleon wannbees Vindman brothers who “Wildely” distort and think differently to cover their sixes.
“I may not agree with you, but I will defend to the death your right to make an *** of yourself.”
― Oscar Wilde
That was the first thing that came to mind. It is called subordination. If you do not obey a lawful order of a superior officer, you are due for a court martial. If I remember correctly, the president said he was not to appear before the House of Reprehensibles, and that amounts to an order to stand down. He did it anyway, and that is the subordination part.
Well said pilot77. Spent 20+ years U.S. Army and would have expected the same.
A second thought. Win lose or draw if I were either of these brothers I would not expect to see my name on the Promotion List any tine soon.
I had 22 well-spent years in the Navy. I retired at 22 because my knees wouldn’t allow me to go back aboard ship. We were always told, ‘Your politics belong to you, KEEP THEM THAT WAY!” We ALL knew to keep quiet in uniform!
If the LTC did not like the instructions/direction/policy of the Cdr., 3 things to consider:
1. Is it illegal
2. Is it immoral
3. Is it unethical
if not, then his marching orders should be to comply and support the mission
…1SG, USA (Retired)
Yesterday on Ken Matthews, a caller indicated that the only reason for Vindman to be going to the War College is for preparation to be promoted! I don’t know anything about it, but the caller seemed to be extremely familiar with the military and the War College which is in Mechanicsburg PA. I would hope he is not going to be promoted for insubordination
This guy worked at the president’s pleasure. If any of us out here in the work day world reported information falsely to our bosses, companies we would be fired and the consequences of the false reporting would follow us to other jobs. We would have to prove ourselves over again. Reporting falsely to our spouses information would get us into serious trouble in our homes as well. Relationships whether in the home or jobs or in a position as Vindman is imperative the relationships be built upon truth, integrity and character. We have nothing unless there is truth in all things.
Vindman did not do that and consequences must follow. This was an extremely serious infraction Vindman did and it was all by design. He did not like the president’s policies, but when one does not like the policies, then resign from your job and run for president.
Vindman SHOULD pay the price including losing his job and benefits. Why should he be any different than any of us out here in the work force?
“Truth is truth to the end of reckoning.” Shakespeare
Watching American uniform obsessed Vindman operate in American’s national Security Council reminded me of the American educated English-Speaking German soldiers that Hitler implanted into in D-Day invading forces dressed in American uniforms to change the French road signs to confuse and misdirect American strength. When identified and caught I believe they got shot. Vindman Brother Yevgeny’s name is the Russian equivalent of Eugene and translates from Russian as “Noble Aristocrat” Wonder what kind of toy soldier uniform he wears? Probably looks more like Rasputin.
Vindman went around and broke the chain of command. He did so based on his own interpretation of an event that has turned out to be a false interpretation. On top of that, he also leaked information to the so-called whistle blower as evidenced by his testimony where he refused to say who he talked to concerning the phone call.
Those things show Vindman cannot be trusted. So based solely upon those things he should be removed.
However, what you are not being told is how Obama, when he became president, replaced all of President Bush’s NSC personnel with his own. This is a common practice. The fact that trump did not was uncommon and a mistake as evidenced by the leaks and treason committed by the obama holdovers. Now trump is finally removing the deep state moles and will soon have a trustworthy group in the nsc who actually support his administration. Should have happened much sooner. But deep state officials fought it all the way.
The double standard and hypocrisy being shown by the dems is astounding. Not surprising, but astounding.
If Vindman is not held accountable in some way; the Army will basically be ‘condoning’ insubordination…
There are certain things that are a no no when you are in the military….You must abide by military prodigal…Col. Vindman thought he need not bother with prodigal believing that as a witness for Adam Schiff and his co-conspirators he Vindman could do whatever he pleased knowing he had Pelosi, Schiff and Nader at his back…The military did not forgive him for breaking with the chain of the command…It now rests with his commanding officer’s whether they choose to set an example for those who do not obey the military command or to let it slide…Trump has nothing to do with this…he can acknowledge what happened but it up to the military what they should do with Vindman…If they choose to do nothing then they should give him an office at the Pentagon at the lowest level below ground where there are not windows and with which mostly all these rooms are vacant…put in a desk and a chair and a telephone so he can call home to mommy ever once in a while…and leave him there alone with no further contact for the rest of his military career.
Both of them should get dishonorable discharges, and spend a good number of years in Leavenworth.
From https://www.whitehouse.gov/nsc/ “The NSC is chaired by the President. Its regular attendees (both statutory and non-statutory) are the Vice President, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Defense, and the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is the statutory military advisor to the Council, and the Director of National Intelligence is the intelligence advisor. The Chief of Staff to the President, Counsel to the President, and the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy are invited to attend any NSC meeting.”
As the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is “the statutory military advisor” to the council what LTC Vindman did borders on treason. Did he go to the NSC Chairman with his concerns, NO, instead he planted his lies with another traitor who in turn went to the traitors in the House and then filed the complaint. He as a LTC knows full well that you must follow the chain of command. He didn’t and should be court marshaled.
If the Pentagon is going to allow active duty personnel to serve on the NSC, there should be strict rules governing their activities. The job of the NSC is to advise the President, anything beyond that should be disallowed, punishment for doing so should be harsh!
At the very least he should be held accountable under Article 134 of the UCMJ . .