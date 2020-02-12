Fox News reported recently that 45 House Democrats – including all four members of “The Squad” (pictured): Congresswomen Ilhan Omar (Minnesota), Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts), Rashida Tlaib (Michigan), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York) – are sponsoring a bill called the “New Way Forward Act” (H.R.5383). The measure is designed to entirely remake America’s immigration system, with the explicit purpose of ensuring that dangerous criminals are able to move to the United States and settle permanently with impunity.

Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, says it is truly a radical bill.

“I don’t think it’s anything close to what Americans and voters would like to see,” she tells OneNewsNow. “But what it does essentially is shut down deportation for almost cases of illegal aliens.”

She explains one particular aspect of the legislation: “They want to have a five-year statute of limitation on deportation so that if you get here illegally and manage to stay under the radar for five years, you automatically get to stay.”

According to Vaughn, the overall effect of the bill is that it seeks to shut down deportation – and that, she contends, is very dangerous policy.

“It’s quite extreme,” she continues, “and [I find it] really interesting that these members of Congress think this is something that’s going to go over well. It’s really inexplicable the support of sanctuary policies by Democrats. We know enough now to know what a public safety problem [those policies] are.”

Vaughn is hopeful the bill will be stopped either by the Senate or by President Donald Trump. No Republicans are listed among the bill’s co-sponsors.

