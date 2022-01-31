Former President Donald Trump pledged to pardon people jailed for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 while again teasing a potential 2024 bid during a campaign-style rally in Texas on Saturday evening.
During his Save America rally in Conroe, the former president claimed that his supporters who broke into the Capitol last year are being treated ‘unfairly’ by President Joe Biden.
‘If I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly,’ he said to enthusiastic applause.
‘If that requires pardons, we will give them pardons, because they are being treated so unfairly.’
– Read more at the Daily Mail
UNBELIEVABLE!!! #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/u4ASi2eenx
— Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 30, 2022
President Trump takes the stage in Conroe, Tx. #TrumpRally #TrumpRallyConroeTX pic.twitter.com/PIs7j9yEKw
— TxGuy2020 (@TxGuy2020) January 30, 2022
Conroe, Texas.
Nobody draws a crowd like President Trump….#TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/Anf9buDf7O
— ZZZ (@AskMeLaterOn) January 30, 2022
What kind of people boo a governor in a wheelchair as he takes this long ramp?
#FireAbbott patriots to Abbott: “BOO! BOO! FIRE ABBOTT! TRAITOR! TRAITOR!”#TrumpRally #HireHuffines #txlege pic.twitter.com/a75jkwHBmP
— Texans Against Greg Abbott (@FireAbbott) January 30, 2022
Related Stories: Arkansas’ GOP Gov. Hutchinson says Trump not ‘the one to lead our party and our country again’
Donald Trump tells Joe Biden to send troops to the southern border – not to Ukraine -during rally in Conroe, Texas, after a day of monster fundraising
You go, Trumpster.
Hey, “Investigative Committee”—IN YOUR FACE !!!!!
God Bless our Great President Trump!!!!
I just want to hear his plan to return about 2 million Joe let into the country back to where they came from.
President Trump will restore ICE and border patrol nation wide as he said before and then we will have law enforcement who has authority to seek and find criminals. Have faith!
Pardon the Patriots and jail the Democrap Traitors.