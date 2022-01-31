Former President Donald Trump pledged to pardon people jailed for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 while again teasing a potential 2024 bid during a campaign-style rally in Texas on Saturday evening.

During his Save America rally in Conroe, the former president claimed that his supporters who broke into the Capitol last year are being treated ‘unfairly’ by President Joe Biden.

‘If I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly,’ he said to enthusiastic applause.

‘If that requires pardons, we will give them pardons, because they are being treated so unfairly.’

