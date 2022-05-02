Oregon Democrat Gov. Kate Brown remains the least popular governor in the country, according to a new poll released Thursday by Morning Consult.

About 54% of Oregonians disapproved of Brown’s job performance while only 41% approved of her performance, according to the poll.

In contrast, California governor Gavin Newsom received a 57% approval rating while 52% approved of the job performance of Washington governor Jay Inslee.

The 11 most popular governors are all Republicans, according to the poll. The three most popular governors are Republicans leading blue states: Charlie Baker of Massachusetts with a 74% approval rating, Phil Scott of Vermont with a 72% approval rating and Larry Hogan of Maryland with a 71% approval rating.

The survey was conducted between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2022 among at least 601 registered voters in each state. The poll had a margin of error ranging from plus or minus 1 to 5 percentage points depending on the state.

The findings mirror similar responses to a previous Morning Consult poll from November that also found Brown to be the least popular governor in the nation with just 43% of Oregonians approving of her performance.

A March 2021 poll conducted by Portland polling firm DHM Research also found that Brown’s approval rating had tanked after a year in which she led the state through a pandemic, ensuing recession, racial justice protests, violent far right and anarchist demonstrations and historic wildfires.

The March 2021 poll found 37% of participants had a positive view of the governor while 57% had a negative view of her. That was a stark contrast from the early days of the pandemic where DHM Research reported Brown’s approval rating reaching an all-time high of 54%.

It’s an open question how much Brown’s high disapproval rating could hurt the chances of the Democratic nominee for governor.

Nearly three dozen candidates are vying to become the Democratic or Republican nominee for Oregon governor in the May primary, along with one unaffiliated candidate who has raised more than $8 million in her quest for the seat. Former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and state Treasurer Tobias Read are the leading Democratic candidates heading into the May 17 primary.

— Jamie Goldberg

©2022 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit oregonlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.