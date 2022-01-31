A woman who called it “f—king disgusting” that New York City streets were closed during fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera’s funeral has been fired by a theater and film production company after her tirade went viral.
Actress Jacqueline Guzman is “no longer a member” of Face to Face Films, the company announced Saturday, citing her “insensitive video.”
“Face to Face Films does not support nor can condone these comments made about fallen Officer Rivera,” the company said.
The 22-year-old Rivera was fatally shot in the line of duty on Jan. 21 as he responded to a domestic violence call at a Harlem apartment. Fellow officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was also shot, and died four days after the encounter.
Rivera’s funeral took place Friday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, with crowds of NYPD officers filling the streets to pay their respects.
Guzman complained about the streets being closed in a video shared on the TikTok account @vinylboobs, which appears to have since been taken down.
In the video, Guzman is seen walking in the street and saying officials “do not need to shut down most of Lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly.”
“They kill people who are under 22 every single day for no good reason and we don’t shut down the city for them,” Guzman said.
“This is f—king ridiculous,” she continued. “What if somebody’s having a heart attack in this area? Nobody can get to them because it’s all blocked off for one f—king cop.”
The video garnered backlash on social media, with some Facebook users applauding Face to Face Films for firing the actress.
“Thank you! for correcting this misguided young lady who has shamed herself solely,” commented the user Juan A. Liranzo Jr. “Something she will live with for every second of her life. If she has an ounce of decency, she will make a public apology to those she offended and your company.”
Another user named Joanne Basso called Guzman’s actions “disgusting, disrespectful, insensitive.”
“I hope she reads all of these comments and realizes she did a very disgusting thing,” commented Brenda Lingerista. “Just because you can say something doesn’t mean you should. It was vile and shameful. I hope she learns her lesson. Sometimes you have to lean the hard way.”
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
When you’re in trouble loser call a social worker.
Everyone’s allowed to have a STUPID opinion, just think about it, before expressing it.
DECISIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES !
Maybe she can get a job on ” The VIEW ” !
She’s an actress—and playing her role—acting stupid.
“Policeman” by Chicago (the band)
Everyday, he wakes up
As his bare feet hit the floor
Grabs a cup of coffee
Straps his Magnum on once more
Feeds the cat he lives with
Since his wife walked out the door
In nine years, he’ll retire with a pension
Everyday, he suffers
Because he sees all kinds of pain
Sometimes feels helpless
In a world that’s gone insane
Then he wins a battle
It restores his faith again
It’s only human kindness he is after
He is a policeman, you know
All the years and nothing to show (Nothing to show)
He is a policeman, you know
Every night, he comes home
With a six-pack all alone
Feeds the cat he lives with
He picks up the telephone
Needs to talk with someone
But the only love he’s known
Was lost forever, he is a policeman
He is a policeman, you know
All the years and nothing to show (Nothing to show)
Nothing to show
A tribute to police in general.
“Probably doing his job wrong.”. “People under 22 get killed by police every single day.” What an ugly little girl. May she spend the rest of her days toiling at a job she hates, single, childless, friendless, and in the depths of despair.
Just another pathetic immature person who was never instilled with morality, dignity,decency or class. Surely there must be a school in NY that teaches how to be a loud mouth and turn your fellow man against you, because these NY idiots seem to be proficient in pulling their heads out of their butts long enough to put their foot in their mouths.
She must have attended that actor’s school for arrogance and stupidity. That same school in New York that Baldwin attended.
The Same Reason Pelosi and Schumer should lose their jobs for desecrating THE PEOPLE who visited the Capitol Jan 6th to mourn the death of a Republic, and the death of honest elections.
This is the type of hateful character that the treasonous, dishonest, immoral, hateful, socialist Democrat party instills in our young people in schools and colleges. Turning these people into “Snowflakes”.
American Liberal college campuses are making “snowflakes” out of students and turning them into emotional and over-sensitive wrecks. Now when these Snowflake Democrats, confront any kind of opposition or difference of opinions that comes their way and try to destroy anybody or anything that they don’t agree with.
There is no “Love, Compassion, empathy or honor” in these Snowflake Democrat Party supporters, just “self-righteousness, greed, lust and hate”.
Seems like an appropriate response by her employer. The left loves to ‘cancel’ people. I wonder if they are as happy when it happens to one of theirs. She is an extremely insensitive woman. Perhaps she ought to watch the video of the wife of this fallen officer as she spoke at Mass. The pain and suffering of a woman who has lost the love of her life for no good reason is palpable.
I had my children watch the short video of all the officers standing at attention to honor their fallen brother. I wanted them to see what honor and standing together looked like. It was a beautiful thing to behold in a time of great sorrow. My Officer Rivera rest in peace and may his family find comfort in the outpouring of love and support from fellow officers.
Actress Jacqueline Guzman another example of a low life, foul mouthed liberal. Liberal women have no clue as to what class, elegance and dignity mean. The question is, can liberal women really be classified as women?
Not if you are that He/she that Biden just installed recently.
Another Latina CABRON! Ana Navarro’s ‘sister’!! They get to live the good while ******* on those who don’t fit their narrative!!! SCUM