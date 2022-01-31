A woman who called it “f—king disgusting” that New York City streets were closed during fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera’s funeral has been fired by a theater and film production company after her tirade went viral.

Actress Jacqueline Guzman is “no longer a member” of Face to Face Films, the company announced Saturday, citing her “insensitive video.”

“Face to Face Films does not support nor can condone these comments made about fallen Officer Rivera,” the company said.

The 22-year-old Rivera was fatally shot in the line of duty on Jan. 21 as he responded to a domestic violence call at a Harlem apartment. Fellow officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was also shot, and died four days after the encounter.

Rivera’s funeral took place Friday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, with crowds of NYPD officers filling the streets to pay their respects.

Guzman complained about the streets being closed in a video shared on the TikTok account @vinylboobs, which appears to have since been taken down.

In the video, Guzman is seen walking in the street and saying officials “do not need to shut down most of Lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly.”

“They kill people who are under 22 every single day for no good reason and we don’t shut down the city for them,” Guzman said.

“This is f—king ridiculous,” she continued. “What if somebody’s having a heart attack in this area? Nobody can get to them because it’s all blocked off for one f—king cop.”

The video garnered backlash on social media, with some Facebook users applauding Face to Face Films for firing the actress.

“Thank you! for correcting this misguided young lady who has shamed herself solely,” commented the user Juan A. Liranzo Jr. “Something she will live with for every second of her life. If she has an ounce of decency, she will make a public apology to those she offended and your company.”

Another user named Joanne Basso called Guzman’s actions “disgusting, disrespectful, insensitive.”

“I hope she reads all of these comments and realizes she did a very disgusting thing,” commented Brenda Lingerista. “Just because you can say something doesn’t mean you should. It was vile and shameful. I hope she learns her lesson. Sometimes you have to lean the hard way.”

