President Trump criticized Fox News and host Chris Wallace on Sunday, saying they are “on a bad path” after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appeared on “Fox News Sunday” for the first time since 2017.

Nervous Nancy is an inherently “dumb” person. She wasted all of her time on the Impeachment Hoax. She will be overthrown, either by inside or out, just like her last time as “Speaker”. Wallace & @FoxNews are on a bad path, watch! https://t.co/nkEj5YeRjb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2020

During her “Fox News Sunday” appearance, the Speaker said Trump “gets an F” on coronavirus testing. She also said National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci’s testing recommendation “hasn’t been done.”

This is an excerpt from The Hill See the interview below.

At least Wallace called Pelosi out on her visit to Chinatown? Watch her squirm.

Pelosi defends encouraging tourism to Chinatown on February 24 because she felt she was exposing bigotry pic.twitter.com/iTleAerIs0 — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) April 19, 2020

.@FoxNews “Dems say President Trump is trying to open the United States Economy too quickly”, but, if I took even a little more time, they would loudly chant that I am moving too slowly. Just political talking points for them. For me it’s about lives & the future of our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2020

—-

