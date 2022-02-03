An immigration reform organization is voicing serious opposition to the Biden administration’s plan to expedite the resettlement of Afghan refugees who were airlifted to the U.S.

One of those refugees has been charged with sexually abusing a young girl at a U.S. military base. The incident took place at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, where two Marines witnessed 24-year-old Afghan national Mohammad Tariq touching a young girl in an inappropriate manner. Tariq, who has been charged with sexually abusing the child, argued through his interpreters that he did nothing wrong and that the behavior was “part of his culture.”

This incident comes as the Biden administration is quietly crafting a plan to accelerate the resettlement of tens of thousands of Afghans, many of whom will be unvetted, to the United States in the upcoming months.

“This is part of the ongoing consequence of the Biden administration’s abject failure to get out of Afghanistan in any sort of honorable way,” responds Ira Mehlman, a spokesman for the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). “Everything collapsed around them. They had no plan to get out people who should have gotten out, and a lot of the people who did get out were just people who managed to make their way to Kabul Airport and force their way onto airplanes.”

Mehlman says that was not the criteria for the Afghan airlift.

“We were going to help the people who helped us, which we did not do,” he points out. “Instead we had this haphazard flow of people onto planes and here to the United States, and the administration’s trying to expedite resettlement.”

The FAIR spokesman reiterates that Mohammad Tariq is a prime example of what can happen when the government fails to vet whom they allow into the country.

“Some of them might not be the kind of people that we want here,” he warns.

—-

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.