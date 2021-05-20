Chattanooga’s Wilson Air Center is receiving planes carrying migrant children who are being bused to multiple southeastern cities during overnight hours.
Channel 3 obtained video of one of those planes arriving Friday, May 14 shortly before 1:30 a.m.
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn shared a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying she was unaware of the operation in Tennessee.
“Our office has received no information from the Biden Administration informing us of a mass transportation of migrants to Tennessee,” said Blackburn. “It is absolutely unacceptable if the Biden Administration is facilitating a mass migration without any input or oversight from Tennesseans and the affected communities.”
– Read more at WRCB
Senator Blackburn should immediately put those kids back on a plane and send them to Democrat sanctuary cities and have them arrive in the middle of the night. These kids are getting dumped into red states in order to seed those states with future legal and illegal voters.
This Socialist Democrat Party is our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY.
Can you name one thing that the puppet Betrayal Biden has done that has been beneficial to our country??
I’ll bet you can name over a hundred things the puppet Betrayal Biden has done that has been beneficial ONLY to the Socialist Democrat Party.
Coyotes and sex traffickers brought nearly 30,000 unaccompanied minors to the border in just February and March. Caring for them is costing taxpayers $60 million a week.