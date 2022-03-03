The skyrocketing price of oil is going to keep soaring — “going unlimited” — as the war in Ukraine exposes the nation’s reliance on foreign fuel, warns former President Donald Trump.

“We’re watching a Holocaust … we’re allowing this happen and Putin would have never done it with me and energy is at the bottom of it,” Trump said on “Fox Business” Wednesday.

Trump did not praise Russian President Vladimir Putin after coming under attack from some fellow Republicans for stating the ruthless leader was “smart” and “savvy” for moving on Ukraine piece by piece.

Instead, he said Russia needs to “stop killing people” in Ukraine and the U.S. needs to “stop buying” their oil.

“We’re paying them for all of this oil. It’s crazy,” Trump added, saying the U.S. needs to “open up the oil” and get weapons to Ukraine.

He added New England is paying the highest energy prices “in the world.”

“Don’t buy oil from Russia immediately,” Trump said, as the price of oil is up about 8%.

As for admitting Ukraine to NATO, he said it’s an easier decision now than ever. He slammed the Biden administration for being “stupid” in how it’s running the country.

China, he added, is watching — and not just what’s transpiring in Ukraine but how the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan.

As for Putin’s “end game,” Trump said “we’ll have to see.” He praised Ukraine for “putting up a great fight.”

