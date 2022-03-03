The skyrocketing price of oil is going to keep soaring — “going unlimited” — as the war in Ukraine exposes the nation’s reliance on foreign fuel, warns former President Donald Trump.
“We’re watching a Holocaust … we’re allowing this happen and Putin would have never done it with me and energy is at the bottom of it,” Trump said on “Fox Business” Wednesday.
Trump did not praise Russian President Vladimir Putin after coming under attack from some fellow Republicans for stating the ruthless leader was “smart” and “savvy” for moving on Ukraine piece by piece.
Instead, he said Russia needs to “stop killing people” in Ukraine and the U.S. needs to “stop buying” their oil.
“We’re paying them for all of this oil. It’s crazy,” Trump added, saying the U.S. needs to “open up the oil” and get weapons to Ukraine.
He added New England is paying the highest energy prices “in the world.”
“Don’t buy oil from Russia immediately,” Trump said, as the price of oil is up about 8%.
As for admitting Ukraine to NATO, he said it’s an easier decision now than ever. He slammed the Biden administration for being “stupid” in how it’s running the country.
China, he added, is watching — and not just what’s transpiring in Ukraine but how the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan.
As for Putin’s “end game,” Trump said “we’ll have to see.” He praised Ukraine for “putting up a great fight.”
another way the left can control you.
high gas prices will limit your ability to travel.
next they will go after your light switch for even more control.
people i plead vote the commies in both parties OUT.
EVEN IF we voted them out tomorrow, i do NOT SEE IT doing one damn thing, to get prices of gas/oil/petrol/electricity, lowered any time soon…
We the U.S.A. have been manipulated into having a treasonous, corrupt, demented puppet president, F… Joe Biden.
Who listens to and obeys his puppeteers and anyone who will pay him.
IF we the U.S.A. survive this treasonous, destructive Democrat Party takeover rule ……………..?????????
The Treasonous, dishonest, destructive, Socialist Democrat Party game plan is to lie, cheat and steal in order to take total control of the American people,
increase Taxes on everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees and to promote Socialism.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This treasonous, dishonest, corrupt, unethical, immoral, socialist Democrat Party
has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
is there anyone who didn’t see this coming? We’re simply making way for electric vehicles. Hmmm……I wonder who has recently invested stock in this.