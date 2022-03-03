Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee exposed herself on a questionnaire for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee for authoring a paper criticizing the “excessiveness” of sex offender punishments.

Indeed, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said sex offenders’ punishments could be “unfair and unnecessarily burdensome.”

Jackson authored “Prevention Versus Punishment: Toward a Principled Distinction in the Restraint of Released Sex Offenders,” which was published anonymously in 1996 by Harvard Law Review, Just the News reports.

She did not disclose that she wrote the paper until the Senate committee requested a list of her published writings.

She argued that “courts have been unable” to differentiate between “preventive” and “punitive” punishments for sex offenders.

“[E]ven in the face of understandable public outrage over repeat sexual predators, a principled prevention/punishment analysis evaluates the effect of the challenged legislation in a manner that reinforces constitutional safeguards against unfair and unnecessarily burdensome legislative action,” she wrote.

She noted that convicted sex offenders are subject to “four major restraints upon release from prison or parole: registration, community notification, DNA testing, and civil commitment.”

