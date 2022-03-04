Don’t forget your sippy cup, Joe! A.F. Branco | Mar 4, 2022 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 2 votes. Please wait... Share:
The treasonous, corrupt, puppet president “Let’s Go Brandon” shuts down oil production here in the U.S. and buys oil from Russia.
F… Joe Biden and his masters will not stop buying oil from Russia to help stop the war because that would increase the price of fuel for a few weeks and the Democrats are already on the bottom of the approval list.
But F… Joe Biden and his masters will not reverse his executive orders that stopped oil production in the U.S..
F… Joe Biden and his masters approved of the Russian oil pipeline construction, but shut down the U.S. oil pipeline construction.
What does this tell you about the Democrat F… Joe Biden and his Democrat masters??
This treasonous, dishonest, corrupt, unethical, immoral, socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Uncle Joe is oblivious to the fact that we have a monster who needs to be tamed—very quickly. With combined military might from the US and the European Union, that can be accomplished. To cut off Putin’s money supply, we should go back to fossil fuel and gas production.