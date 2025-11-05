(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump has invited every Republican U.S. senator to breakfast at the White House on Wednesday morning, following the president’s urging of the senators to eliminate the filibuster.

The breakfast will come exactly one year after Trump’s victory for a second term in office, and on the same day, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments over the president’s tariffs.

The meeting comes as the government surpasses its longest shutdown in history, which has lasted over 35 days. Trump has been increasingly putting pressure on Senate Republicans to “terminate the filibuster” in an effort to reopen the government.

On Tuesday, the president wrote a lengthy social media post outlining reasons for the GOP to eliminate the filibuster, arguing that it is holding Republicans back from passing legislation, thereby making them vulnerable in the midterms.

“The Democrats are far more likely to win the Midterms, and the next Presidential Election, if we don’t do the Termination of the Filibuster (The Nuclear Option!), because it will be impossible for Republicans to get Common Sense Policies done with these Craze Democrat Lunatics being able to block everything by withholding their votes,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “FOR THREE YEARS, NOTHING WILL BE PASSED, AND REPUBLICANS WILL BE BLAMED.”

Election results from Tuesday night, which favored Democrats, could give the president leverage in his pursuit to “nuke” the filibuster.