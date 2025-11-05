(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump has invited every Republican U.S. senator to breakfast at the White House on Wednesday morning, following the president’s urging of the senators to eliminate the filibuster.
The breakfast will come exactly one year after Trump’s victory for a second term in office, and on the same day, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments over the president’s tariffs.
The meeting comes as the government surpasses its longest shutdown in history, which has lasted over 35 days. Trump has been increasingly putting pressure on Senate Republicans to “terminate the filibuster” in an effort to reopen the government.
On Tuesday, the president wrote a lengthy social media post outlining reasons for the GOP to eliminate the filibuster, arguing that it is holding Republicans back from passing legislation, thereby making them vulnerable in the midterms.
“The Democrats are far more likely to win the Midterms, and the next Presidential Election, if we don’t do the Termination of the Filibuster (The Nuclear Option!), because it will be impossible for Republicans to get Common Sense Policies done with these Craze Democrat Lunatics being able to block everything by withholding their votes,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “FOR THREE YEARS, NOTHING WILL BE PASSED, AND REPUBLICANS WILL BE BLAMED.”
Election results from Tuesday night, which favored Democrats, could give the president leverage in his pursuit to “nuke” the filibuster.
THE GOP Did their job. ITS the dems that need a kick up the butt.
BUT i fear with the utter A** whupping we got in all races yesterday, some in the GOP might start caving in to the dems.
The problem is not with the filibuster, but the beta-male dominated girly men Democrat voting donkey indoctrinated Filly Busters, who unlike Sean Connery who gave his misguided rebellious Fillys a good smack across the mouth, when they got out of line, just allow their women to run wild and run off thier mouths for the first “Make me feel good with unfulfillable promises” Communist who becomes the new image of Party macsulinity, producing nothing but chaos. Man Dummy got elected by 75% frustrated female voters, taught not to embrace strong men, but fear them, and thus will in the final results will end up unprotected from the party wolves in-sheep’s-clothing who bark and beguile them into single parented or LGBT American houses of straw, now headed by the New York version of the three little pigs of Mamdani, Cuomo and Schumer. When the pot finally boils over it will be their wolves who get eaten in the coming elections, promising to reflect a free governing giving Santa when they come down the chimney only, to be met with buckshot and brimstone of the Real Self-governing AMericans who can get along just fine in fact even better, when government shuts down, gets out of our way, and only the REAL self-governing are left standing.
Who and what you trun to defines who and what you worship,,,,,,FYI America ,,,God never shuts down. Our forefathers knew this and prospered. Govermnents of fallible finite foyolish men make poor dieties, as Historical Secular Socialist Communists have already learned at thier own self-created peril. This Commy democrat in name only party of partisan puke is way past the beginning stages of spiraling down to their own extinction. When they actually begin to believe their own lies and mis-orchestrated media, it is a sure sign the end will come quicker than expected.