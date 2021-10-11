Former President Donald Trump made a triumphant return to Iowa on Saturday for the first time since the 2020 presidential election and told a crowd of cheering supporters that “we’re going to take America back.”

Speaking to a gathering of thousands at the State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Trump, who hasn’t announced a bid for 2024, blasted President Biden and his trillion-dollars infrastructure and spending legislation currently stalled in Congress and said Democrats are leading the country to the “brink of ruin.”

– Read more at the NY Post.

——————————————

Trump to Taliban: ‘We Want Our Equipment Back’

Announcing a record crowd at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday night, former President Donald Trump said the Biden administration’s proposed $10 billion in aid to the Taliban should be only made on the condition it returns all of the military equipment President Joe Biden left in Afghanistan.

“We want our hostages back, and then we want our equipment back, and then we can start talking about that,” Trump told his Save America rally, which aired live on Newsmax.

“Now the Democrats want $6 billion in new federal funding to teach critical race theory, which I ended in our schools, at the same time that Biden is unleashing the FBI and parents who stand up and object at school board meetings,” Trump said. “The parents are the enemy.”

– Read more at NewsMax

——————————————