Making his return to campaign-style rallies Saturday, former President Donald Trump told his large crowd to “get out and vote, and make sure it’s not a rigged vote, please.”
“This crowd is a massive symbol of what took place because the people are hungry for the truth: They want their country back,” Trump told his Save America rally in Florence, Arizona, which lasted almost two hours. “I want their country back between the open borders and the bad elections, and we were always thought of a beautiful country that had fair elections, and now we’re laughing stock all over the world for many reasons.”
Part of huge crowd at #TrumpRally #Arizona + traffic jam with more still trying to get in @RepAndyBiggsAZ @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/h1vwP16tuR
— Ed Henry (@edhenry) January 16, 2022
Trump rally in Arizona. #45 #47 pic.twitter.com/ReKIoYdL2u
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 16, 2022
"I'm going to get rid of COVID."
Former President Donald Trump makes fun of President Joe Biden at the #SaveAmerica rally in Florence, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/HFZYwXLUkU
— Newsmax (@newsmax) January 16, 2022
President Trump Calling Out The Crazy Mandates
"I say enough is enough and we're not going to take it anymore!" pic.twitter.com/95X5e0rBnz
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 16, 2022
If Trump can win reelection, with voter fraud rigged against him, I hope he will immediately clean out the FBI, the DOJ, the State Department, the Pentagon and the Intelligence agencies. That is the biggest mistake he made when he was President and as a result Trump ended up cutting his own throat. Quite frankly, if Trump is not willing to clean out the corrupt communists in Washington DC, I would rather see DeSantis as President, because I believe, DeSantis would clean out the above mentioned!
AND IF he has no intent TO CLEAR out that rot, he might as well NOT BOTHER Running!
I just hope we can hold out that long.
“Earning Back” the Whitehouse sounds better to me, since Trump is so good at earnings. “Taking” things is what corrupt Democrats do.
I will vote for Trump (of course) if he wins the nomination but I’m pretty much to the point of preferring Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has the same fight without the inclination to hurt his own candidacy.
Agreed. I’d LOVE A Destantis, TRUMP Ticket!
The left tried to interrupt the rally with a staged synagogue hostage situation but it didn’t work . You see we can pray for those who need prayer and still attend a rally.