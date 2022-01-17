During his venomous speech in Atlanta on Tuesday, President Joe Biden attacked his fellow Americans who oppose blowing up the Senate filibuster to pass his partisan election law by comparing them to racists and traitors, accusing them of standing with George Wallace, Bull Connor and Jefferson Davis. Not only that, he explicitly called them “enemies” of America, thundering, “I will defend the right to vote, our democracy against all enemies — foreign and, yes, domestic.”
But here’s the thing: Biden wasn’t just talking about Republicans. The Democrats’ federal election takeover has zero chance of passing not because of GOP opposition, but because, thankfully, it does not have enough support among Democrats to get rid of the filibuster to pass it. It isn’t Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who is killing the bill. He doesn’t have enough votes. It’s Sens. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who will deliver the death blow.
Does this make them racists, traitors and “enemies” of our democracy? According to Biden, apparently it does. But for Biden, here is the bigger question: Does insulting Manchin and Sinema make them any more likely to support his election bill or bring them any closer to a deal to salvage some elements of his Build Back Better agenda?
Of course not. So why would Biden say these things? These weren’t off-the-cuff remarks. They were part of a prepared address. I used to run a White House speechwriting shop. Before words get into a presidential speech for delivery, first they have to go through the “staffing process” — a review by members of the White House senior staff and relevant Cabinet secretaries.
That means only two things are possible regarding Biden’s speech: Either every senior official in the administration signed off on it, which means those words represent what the Democratic establishment believes and considers acceptable. Or someone objected — perhaps pointing out that it would be inappropriate for the president of the United States to compare his opponents to a racist police chief who used police dogs and fire hoses against Black civil rights protesters — and those objections were overruled.
This was a violation of every principle on which Biden campaigned for the presidency. During his victory speech following his 2020 election, Biden declared that it was “time to put away the harsh rhetoric” and “stop treating our opponents as our enemy.” In his inaugural address, he promised to “end this uncivil war” and put “my whole soul” into “bringing America together.” Calling Americans who disagree with his partisan election bill bigots and enemies is a strange way of doing so.
Biden’s speech was a pitiful outburst by a flailing president. His approval rating in the new Quinnipiac poll has plummeted to 33% — down from 49% in the same poll seven months ago. Americans see that he promised unity and normality, and is delivering the opposite. They also believe that he’s focused on the wrong things. A new Politico-Morning Consult poll asked voters what should be “the top priority” for Congress: reforming the electoral college; expanding voting access in federal elections; or expanding oversight of states’ changes to voting practices. “None of the above” beat all three.
Americans are struggling with real problems: Inflation is at a 40-year high, and we have a massive labor shortage, with more than 10 million unfilled jobs. There aren’t sufficient coronavirus tests and therapeutics. Schools are closing again. Drug overdose deaths reached a record high. But instead of focusing on fixing these problems, Biden has focused on political theater — spending a full week pushing an election law that has no chance of passing, and doing so with offensive and hyperbolic rhetoric.
Why would Biden spend so much political capital on a lost cause? The reason is simple: Because the GOP made significant gains with non-White voters in 2020 — particularly among African American men and younger Black voters. Barack Obama won 95% of Black male voters in 2008. In 2020, according to Edison Research, Biden’s support among Black men dropped to just 80%, while Trump won 18%. And pre-election polls found that 21% of Black voters ages 18 to 44 supported Trump.
Since Democrats need to win supermajorities of Black voters to prevail, even modest GOP inroads present a potentially mortal threat. If Republicans nominate a candidate who does not repel moderate suburban voters the way Trump did, while building on these gains with non-White voters, it could tip the scales in the next election.
So, Biden is hyping a fake threat of “Jim Crow 2.0” and using racial dog whistles in an attempt to drive these voters away from the GOP. This would be a cynical ploy by any president. But coming from one who promised to put his “whole soul” into uniting the country, it is shameful and pathetic.
“I will defend the right to vote, our democracy against all enemies — foreign and, yes, domestic.” This poses a bit of a problem for you, Joe. since you fall into the “domestic enemy” category.
When you live in your own little narcissistic world and you believe that you are the Earthly equivalent to God, it is revolting when you see your poll numbers declining, your policies failing, your legislation being stymied, crowds at public appearances showing hostility, the courts not sanctioning your power grabs—you feel the need to lash out—and who better than the peons whom you want to be submissive and supportive?
Joe’s staff is always telling him he is doing a good job and with Joe’s mental conditions, he believes every word they say and all the numbers they present him. Remember too, he is just a puppet.
THE ENTIRE DNC falls into that ‘domestic enemy’ camp;
The traitorous, dishonest, destructive, socialist Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Total Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and
the lack of credibility, Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
Biden’s support among Black men dropped to just 80%, while Trump won 18%. And pre-election polls found that 21% of Black voters ages 18 to 44 supported Trump.
This is exactly why the treasonous Democrat Party is encouraging, protecting, supporting, secretly transporting and illegally voter registering multi-millions of illegal immigrants in our country. The Treasonous Democrat Party are buying illegal immigrant’s votes!! 🙁 🙁
YET THEY DARE claim, that those of us against his ‘voter right’ bill, are SQUASHING DEMOCRACY…
“Jim Crow 2.0” describes the communist Democrats to a tee. The Democrat communists are the racists. Secondly, with regard to inflation, our economy is going to collapse. The business channels on cable have not mentioned this, that there is a giant microchip shortage (we get our microchips from communist China, thanks to the filthy politicians in both parties, as we should be manufacturing microchips in the United States) and as a result there are very few new cars in dealer showrooms. As a result, used cars with high mileage are now selling for the price of a new car. With the shortage of new cars, if this microchip shortage continues, the Auto industry (production of new cars) is going to collapse and the suppliers will collapse. An example is Hertz Rent A Car. Hertz, before the microchip shortage, was selling there fleet cars with 40,000 to 45,000 miles on those cars, for $14,000 to $22,000 dollars. Because Hertz cannot get new cars, because of the microchip shortage, Hertz cars for sale now have 57,000 to 87,000 miles on them and these cars are now selling for between $22,000 and $32,000. How many people can afford a used car selling for those prices? Our economy is going to collapse into a giant depression!!!
The Traitorous, Socialist Democrat Party game plan is to lie, cheat and steal elections in order to take total control of the American people, increase Taxes on everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees and to promote Socialism.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This treasonous, dishonorable, dishonest, non-credible, immoral, socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Democrats are impetuous and irrational, they have forgotten that the Declaration of Independence, The Constitution, The Bill of Rights were highly contested documents before they reached their final forms. It was the give and take, the bargaining, the actual debate between persons skilled at persuading others of the value of their point of view. Today we no longer have those in Congress with the ability to persuade, they present a bill, refuse to debate or change it, don’t bargain or listen to others, it’s all or nothing, they deserve nothing. They no longer defend their position but attack the questioner, the politics of personal hate and not of compromise or reconciliation!
AND they no longer, CARE WHAT the constitution or declaration say..
“following his 2020 election, Biden declared that it was “time to put away the harsh rhetoric” and “stop treating our opponents as our enemy.”,,, he promised to “end this uncivil war” and put “my whole soul” into “bringing America together.””
Joe now blatantly breaks his promises not to use harsh rhetoric, not treat his political opponents like political enemies, then has his Justice department treat mothers/fathers of our mind and body molested children at school board meetings as if THEY are the domestic terrorists,,,,, he then behaves as uncivil as Hunter in words and actions that can easily divide America and turn a cold worded uncivil war into a hot outright civil war against his administration. His idea of bringing America together is like King Solomon trying to put together the baby he ordered cut in half and divided, distributed to the two mothers that claimed it. Biden’s lack of wisdom and outright foolery is turning our rapidly becoming Secular “Souless” American nation into that very proffered, hacked in half, baby.
Good relationships between men and women,, people and their parties, should always be synergistic, where the whole becomes greater than the sum of its individual parts, not where the Democrat diminished soul. becomes lessor that the sum of their leader’s broken promises and individual corruptions.
WHEN he said that, WE ALL knew he was lying, OR ONLY meant “its time for Conservatives to just shut up, stop arguing and comply!”
Biden does not have a whole soul. He has a soul hole.
It’s been taken down off internet but bozo was caught on hot mic quoted saying I think we have fooled America to believe climate change and then he giggles. He sold his soul to satan and he still has supporters? Godless people only live for the moment but face eternity in torment and torture. This is what happens when children are raised by dogs.