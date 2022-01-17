Good riddance to the Commission on Presidential Debates, the haughty “nonpartisan” group of wannabe Washington power players that for decades has controlled the clashes between the major White House contenders.
The Republican Party has put the CPD on notice that it intends to put the commission out of commission — requiring its White House nominee to sign a pledge not to participate in its debates.
“So long as the CPD appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful reforms necessary to restore its credibility within the Republican Party as a fair and nonpartisan actor, the RNC will take every step to ensure that future Republican nominees are given that opportunity elsewhere,” RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote to the commission.
The move does not mean the party is trying to kill the debates altogether. It just means the GOP wants the commission out of the picture, essentially forcing the two nominees to directly negotiate on the timing and shape of the debates.
But Democrats and the media are now predictably flipping out over the RNC’s move.
“It’s hard to see general election debates happening without the Commission on Presidential Debates, which boasts GOP/Dem co-chairs and has overseen them for 30+ years,” Vanity Fair writer Michael Calderone whined.
Ridiculous. The debates of course could take place without the CPD, which is loaded with Democrat-friendly board members. Both campaigns would just need to negotiate with a network or some other organization that wants to put on the debates.
The commission co-chairs include Ted Kennedy buddy Paul Kirk, and board of directors such stalwarts as former Sens. John Danforth and Olympia Snowe as so-called token Republicans. Previous board members have included Caroline Kennedy, Clinton buddy Vernon Jordan, former PBS anchor Jim Lehrer, Leon Panetta, former CBS anchor Bob Schieffer and former Clinton White House Press Secretary Mike McCurry.
At the very least the CPD is heavy-handed and inept, and at most corrupt.
Former C-Span anchor Steve Scully, who was supposed to moderate the second CPD debate in 2020 between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, was caught red-handed communicating with Trump hater Anthony Scaramucci on Twitter. He claimed at first he was hacked, a story the CPD actually believed and peddled until Scully admitted he was lying.
Chris Wallace, known as being anti-Trump, was selected as a moderator in 2020 and spent much of the debate arguing with Trump.
When the commission complained that Trump was speaking out of turn during the debate, it responded by threatening to mute his microphone if he tried to do it again.
The debate commission also showed its bias that year by selecting debate topics like Democrat-friendly climate change while refusing to ask any questions about foreign policy, which could have tripped up Biden.
And you know the RNC’s idea to quash the commission is good because Mitt Romney is totally opposed to it.
“Well, that would be nuts,” the Utah senator told Business Insider. Romney’s comments are interesting because he’s the uncle of RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and was the victim of the debate commission’s bias during his presidential campaign in 2012.
That year debate moderator Candy Crowley challenged and cut off Romney while he was making the accurate statement that Barack Obama had not called the Benghazi attack an “act of terror.” Crowley had no business trying to fact-check Romney, and deprived the Republican nominee of scoring a major point against Obama.
CPD co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf later acknowledged the commission made a “mistake” by giving the moderator role to Crowley.
Maybe the RNC has finally grown a spine.
We can only hope.
BIG question, is CAN THEY KEEP IT now they’ve re-found it.
Hey RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, are you finally getting in the real world? I am sick and tired of the gutless RINOS, who do nothing and who let the Democrat communists run them over!
The Commission on Presidential Debates is defiantly corrupt and biased toward the treasonous Democrat Party.
this was very obvious during the 2020 presidential debates.
** The traitorous, dishonest, destructive, socialist Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Total Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and
the lack of credibility, Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
The Democrats main idea of fact checking these days is when they wake up and look down to see what gender they want to represent that day which varies according to what audience they are speaking to.
They wouldn’t know ethics if it BIT THEIR NOSE off.
Sounds like an excellent ides, more like dueling in the old days, the seconds decide on the place and time, in this case the moderator. The format and questioning is also of prime importance. Equal questions or the same question to each candidate, rebuttals. To say the networks and the Commission have handled it badly (with bias) is an understatement.
If memory serves me there was no “Moderator” in the Lincoln Douglas Debates, which produced more clarity than anything modern I have witnessed in the past 60 years. Just get the two candidates out in an open field with two tree stumps to stand on and let them go at it.
The only “Commissions” the American people have got lately is by definition;
“Commission – an amount of money, typically a set percentage of the value involved, paid to an agent in a commercial transaction.”,,,,,,Kinda like when Joe and Hunter get their 10%, but in this case it’s usually the Democrat implanted debate moderator. Must have just killed Joe to have to PAY Wallace his commission instead of GETTING one.
Remember when Democrat hack, Donna Brazile, gave cackling Hillary Clinton the questions to be asked, BEFORE the debate? Yeah, Democrat leftists, destroy everything they touch.
AND even with that, some how FOX STUPIDLY Hired her butt.
And she admitted that she was there at Fox only to denounce Trump, and once he was “out-elected”, left to go back to, was it ABC? NBC? Did any one care? Has any one noticed?
Is she commenting anywhere right now? I don’t know.
I don’t care.
From the article:
If you didn’t already know this is a good move you would know because Mitt Romney is opposed to it. He was the victim of the moderator in the pitiful debate he had with Obama. He is always so busy trying to be moderate that he will cut off his own nose to spite his face. He’s another one that just will not go away, ever.
The only problem with this is that the republicans are 40 years too late in taking this action.