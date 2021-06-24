A CDC advisory group says there is a “likely link” between rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adult males and both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

In a presentation released Wednesday, the COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group discussed nearly 500 reports of heart inflammation, known as myocarditis, in males between ages 16 and 24 who received the vaccine.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the group of doctors said the risk of heart inflammation in males after receiving the mRNA-based vaccine is much higher after the second dose.

This new information comes just before the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to meet to discuss a potential link between the heart condition and the vaccines.

Among the 484 total reported cases, 309 patients were hospitalized, of which 295 were discharged.

