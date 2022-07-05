In an oped published in the Atlantic Mitt Romney takes it upon himself to lecture both sides and tell Americans that there is something wrong with the way they think about issues from climate change, to Donald Trump, to inflation, illegal immigration, MAGA and more.
Does Romney speak for you?
Sen. Mitt Romney penned a Fourth of July op-ed for The Atlantic warning Americans that they’re failing to confront serious challenges and that they need to wake up.
‘President Joe Biden is a genuinely good man, but he has yet been unable to break through our national malady of denial, deceit, and distrust,’ Romney writes. ‘A return of Donald Trump would feed the sickness, probably rendering it incurable.’
The opinion piece is entitled, ‘America Is in Denial,’ with Romney pointing to issues like climate change, the border crisis and rising inflation that are getting ignored by large swaths of the population, only the the country’s detriment.
America Is in Denial
By Mitt Romney
Even as we watch the reservoirs and lakes of the West go dry, we keep watering our lawns, soaking our golf courses, and growing water-thirsty crops.
As inflation mounts and the national debt balloons, progressive politicians vote for ever more spending.
As the ice caps melt and record temperatures make the evening news, we figure that buying a Prius and recycling the boxes from our daily Amazon deliveries will suffice.
The Washington Elite is in denial. The Socialist and Progressive factions in Congress are in denial.
The vast majority of America, Mitt, is in despair—not denial. You politicians are just too well-paid and you have it too cushy to understand anything at all about what the country as a whole is going through—there is a total disconnect. When we go to the polls and cast our vote whom we want and it is stolen from us—when we object to policies and mandates that we find offensive—when we see members of Congress trying to dictate a narrative through unfair political maneuvers and mock investigations—when we suffer due to poor decision-making on the part of Biden and his entire administration—it ain’t denial, Mitt.
You people need to discard your arrogance and your phony excuse for intelligence and get a feel for the real world—the one the citizens of this country live in.
More like the Washington elite, DOESN’T”T CARE about we the american people..
Take him back Utah – We don’t want him…
I doubt Utah wants him either.
Just like Wyoming doesn’t want Liz Cheney.
‘America Is in Denial,’ ,,,,no Romney is in denial, Our lakes and reservoirs in the west are going dry because of the large swaths of an extra 40 million illegals drinking them dry, then loading up our already overloaded sewer systems for a flush. THE PEOPLE try soaking their lawns while politicians like Romney keep soaking them with soft soap delusions. Those aren’t the ice caps melting, it’s found out complaining snowflake politicians like RINO Romney and the Wicked Witch Lizard of Oz Liz Cheney who can’t hold her water.,,,”I’ll get you my Trumpie and your little dog Toto too.”
What he is saying is so true. Politicians on both sides are not doing enough. President Biden is just as bad as the former president on many issues. This country is not as divided as the media would portray it is. Depending on where you live, you can have a healthy debate between the right and the left. I believe in protecting our environment, protecting our borders, protecting our children, building a strong economy, having a strong and respectful police force, great schools for every child, and respect for everyone. We can and must do better
Are you kidding me?? Name me one instance where a LIBERAL SPEAKER, went to a college campus, and got BOOED OFF stage, or threatened,? I CAN NAME DOZENS where it happened to conservative speakers.
I’ve known folks, who even JUST KNOWING what your party affiliation was, NOT that you actually voted for someone, got labeled baby killer, or bigot etc, or disinvited to apply for work, or from parties etc.. ALL WERE Conservatives… YET the left, keeps saying THEY ARE the party of tolerance and inclusiveness?/
Give me a break.
Pull your head out of that dark smelly place freeflowing, and catch a breath of fresh air. This country is on the brink of another civil war. In my 70 years on Earth, I have never seen it this bad. The leadership of the democrap party wants America to be a communist country. Millions of us will fight to our dying breath to keep that from happening. If we can’t get justice at the polls, we’ll get it at the point of a bayonet. If the democraps think January 6 was bad, let them steal another election and they will get a lesson in civil unrest.
Many of the ills he iterates have been inflicted by the liberals because of their unflinching doggedness to solutions that are not effective or appropriate to the problem, all of which have been abetted by the RINO contingent of elites, he himself included, who see their influence slipping away to the ordinary Republican voters who tossed them over for Donald Trump in the first place. Throughout his listing of the problems he offeres no viable solutions of his own only warning us of how bad it would be if Donald Trump returns to office. Really now! We only see a downward trend under Joe Boden.
Why do we need elitist Democrats telling us how to think and live when we got RINOS like Mitt? I’m so sick of the better than me crowd running off at the mouth about how us commoners are so clueless. Nobody cares what you think Mitt, except a few stupid people who feel better when some political hack is running their lives.
‘President Joe Biden is a genuinely good man, Romney writes. ‘A return of Donald Trump would feed the sickness, probably rendering it incurable.
#1. Would the hateful, treasonous RINO Romney define his definition of “good”.
I can not define a corrupt, treasonous, destructive, puppet as “good”.
#2. ‘A return of Donald Trump would feed the sickness,??
I sure hope so. The Democrat Party’s description of “sickness” is patriotism, honesty, morality, ethics and Christianity.
Have you ever noticed that everything God said is a sin or an abomination that the Democrat Party cult and their followers practice, encourage, approve of and support??
To fully advance the Lying, Treasonous, Demonic, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive beliefs and agendas is to divide our citizens with hate and promote – racism, open borders, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender, same sex marriage, child indoctrination into sexual confusion and perversions, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the Disguise of “anti-discrimination.”
Yea. ANYTHING NOT TRUMP..
I think it’s time that someone in the REAL world lectured Mr. Romney.
If you want to lecture someone, go lecture DR. Fauci. And remember to wear your mask!!!
Wouldn’t that be great, but alas, Romney falls in line with Fauci.