In an oped published in the Atlantic Mitt Romney takes it upon himself to lecture both sides and tell Americans that there is something wrong with the way they think about issues from climate change, to Donald Trump, to inflation, illegal immigration, MAGA and more.

Does Romney speak for you?

Sen. Mitt Romney penned a Fourth of July op-ed for The Atlantic warning Americans that they’re failing to confront serious challenges and that they need to wake up.

‘President Joe Biden is a genuinely good man, but he has yet been unable to break through our national malady of denial, deceit, and distrust,’ Romney writes. ‘A return of Donald Trump would feed the sickness, probably rendering it incurable.’

The opinion piece is entitled, ‘America Is in Denial,’ with Romney pointing to issues like climate change, the border crisis and rising inflation that are getting ignored by large swaths of the population, only the the country’s detriment.

— Read more in the Daily Mail

America Is in Denial

By Mitt Romney

Even as we watch the reservoirs and lakes of the West go dry, we keep watering our lawns, soaking our golf courses, and growing water-thirsty crops.

As inflation mounts and the national debt balloons, progressive politicians vote for ever more spending.

As the ice caps melt and record temperatures make the evening news, we figure that buying a Prius and recycling the boxes from our daily Amazon deliveries will suffice.

Read the rest at The Atlantic