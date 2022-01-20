If you think Donald Trump is a shoo-in for reelection in 2024, think again, as he’s already making political blunders that could cost him the election — which is his to win, given the Biden administration’s dreadful job performance and approval ratings circling the drain.

If you want a gut check on how badly things are going for Team Biden, consider the recent Quinnipiac poll showing his approval ratings at 33% — a disaster by any political metric. In fact, the current administration is so unpopular that even CNN — a de facto cheerleading squad for the Democratic National Committee — ran a TV segment last month titled “Why Is Biden So Unpopular?” trying to explain to viewers why the president is, well, so unpopular. And Democratic strategists are so desperate to find a viable candidate to take on the GOP in 2024 that they’re floating Hillary Clinton as a potential candidate — again — despite her lack of appeal with voters, hefty political baggage and serial failed bids for the White House.

Clearly Democrats are freaking out if they’re trying to recycle Clinton, an unpopular candidate, to replace unpopular Biden. That’s like swapping your old clunker with a broken tailpipe and blown transmission with a lemon that can’t make it to your nearest 7-Eleven without calling a tow truck.

Yikes.

That said, Trump is still capable of screwing things up with his unfiltered, freewheeling style that lacks discipline and political calculation, evidenced by his ongoing preoccupation with the “rigged” 2020 election he alleges was stolen from him. Whether you believe the last election was on the up and up or not, someone in Trump’s orbit needs to remind him that elections are about the future — not the past.

The GOP standard-bearer must consider this and shift gears stat or risk political extinction.

Yes, many care about election integrity; it is an important issue. Hence, if Trump runs again in 2024 and wins reelection, he can address voter reform after he’s inaugurated. But not now, or in the run-up to the midterms and beyond, given the prior election is politically explosive and risks repelling voters who care more about the present than the past. Americans care deeply about kitchen table issues like soaring inflation burning a hole in our wallets, the pandemic, our children’s education, and rising crime — not a controversial election from long ago.

Trump would be wise to focus on Biden’s abysmal job performance getting the pandemic under control. It’s well documented that more Americans have died from COVID-19 on Biden’s watch than during the Trump administration, which didn’t have the benefit of vaccines being available. Yet, now, despite over 248 million Americans having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — if not 3 jabs with booster shots — the virus is still raging, and access to lifesaving therapeutics and COVID-19 tests are hard to come by due to Team Biden’s colossal failure to deliver these critical tools to us this winter, when they knew the virus would surge.

In fact, when asked during a recent NBC “Today” interview when Americans would get access to 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests the administration promised weeks ago, Vice President Kamala Harris shockingly didn’t know the answer. Biden’s veep whiffed, saying, “Soon.”

Given the gravity of the pandemic, at minimum, Harris should have known the date COVID-19 tests will become available and provided viewers with the government URL to order them. Hardly a heavy lift. But instead, she dismissively suggested citizens Google COVID-19 tests, apparently unaware they’ve been nearly impossible to find for weeks now. All Harris needed to do was tell us the date the government-issued tests would become available, which is Jan. 19, and direct us to COVIDTests.gov to appear even remotely competent.

It’s no wonder Harris’ poll numbers are even worse than her bumbling boss.

Staffing shortages are straining hospitals; schools are returning to virtual learning, harming a generation of youth being denied a quality education. We’re still wearing masks, and despite mass vaccination, which Dr. Anthony “flip-flopping” Fauci said would get our lives back to normal, it’s anything but. We continue to be subjected to endless COVID-19 restrictions stripping our freedoms, while little has changed to curtail the virus. To the contrary, cases have surged in recent weeks. “As of January 12, 2022, the current 7-day moving average of daily new cases (782,766) increased 33.2% compared with the previous 7-day moving average (587,723),” says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Voters also care about Marxist teachers indoctrinating our kids with radical political ideology. We care about the sharp increases in violent crime in cities like New York, where an Asian woman was shoved onto a Times Square subway track last Saturday in a horrific murder by a madman. In Los Angeles, a young UCLA graduate working at a furniture store was also recently killed. These tragic events are just a microcosm of alarming violence trending nationwide under a “soft on crime” Democratic administration that denigrates cops for political gain while letting thugs and repeat offenders skate.

These are some of the issues about which Trump can win reelection handily without saying a peep about the prior election. Will he exercise the restraint and political discipline needed to win?

One can only hope. We have a country to save.

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate. To find out more about Adriana Cohen and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.